Luke Bryan Calls for Paternity Test as ‘American Idol’ Hopeful Channels Lionel Richie

It’s not every day an American Idol contestant can make all three judges do a double take. But Garrison Bennett, a 19-year-old North Carolina native, accomplished just that in this preview of Sunday’s (March 24) episode.

Videos by American Songwriter

“We Need to Do a Paternity Test”: Lionel Richie Lookalike Auditions for ‘American Idol’

In the clip, Bennett strolls into the audition room sporting what judge Lionel Richie calls “the look.”

[RELATED: Lionel Richie Presented With Leather Aviator Jacket In ‘American Idol’ Hometown Visit]

“I’ve rocked that exact outfit,” the “All Night Long” singer says.

It soon becomes clear that Bennett’s clothes aren’t the only similarity. “Oh my God,” judge Katy Perry exclaims. “He looks like you!”

He does — so much so that it’s frightening for Richie. “I’ve got some pictures of me in high school and college, and that’s the look,” the GRAMMY winner says, clearly stunned.

Bennett confesses this isn’t the first time he’s heard this. “I get that a lot,” the 19-year-old said, as the next slide shows a side-by-side comparison of him and a younger Richie.

Judge Luke Bryan jokes that they’ll need a paternity test “to make sure this isn’t Lionel’s child.”

He’s Got the Voice, Too

“By the way,” Richie says, “I’d be proud of that son.”

That was before Bennett had even showcased his vocal chops. “Do you want ‘Superstition?'” he asks the judges.

“Yeah, I want ‘Superstition,'” Perry says.

The Lionel lookalike then launches into a soulful, toe-tapping rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition.” All three judges are clapping along by the end of the clip.

“It’s that Leon Bridges, laid-back singing,” Bryan says.

It’s the Last Week of Auditions on ‘Idol’

Tonight is the last official night of tryouts for season 22 of American Idol (season 7 on ABC.) The judges will oversee auditions in each of their hometowns—Santa Barbara, Tuskegee and Leesburg, Ga.,— along with Nashville and Los Angeles.

Viewers will be on the lookout for the final Platinum Ticket. Two of the three are already accounted for. Odell Bunton Jr. nabbed the first one for his performance of Sam Cooke’s “Bring It On Home to Me.” The second went to Abi Carter, who performed a haunting rendition of Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For.”

Featured image by Hulton Archive/Getty Images