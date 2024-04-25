Flavor Flav Defends Jelly Roll After Country Star Quits Social Media Over Bullying

While sitting at the top of country music with songs like “Need a Favor”, Jelly Roll seemed to enjoy his newfound success as he dominated the genre. With the singer gaining awards and rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest names in the industry, He appeared to have it all. But recently, fans noticed that the singer vanished from social media. With the country star always willing to share his love and life with Bunnie Xo, he seemed to disappear overnight. With Bunnie Xo revealing that her husband was the target of cyberbullying due to his weight, Flavor Flav recently defended Jelly Roll, considering him “one of the nicest men on the planet.”

Sharing the struggles of social media, Bunnie Xo revealed why her husband decided to take a break. “My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f*cking weight. And that makes me want to cry because he is the sweetest angel baby.” She added, “My husband doesn’t show it to you guys, but I’m gonna have a very vulnerable moment here. It hurts him.”

Although Jelly Roll remained silent on the matter, his friend Flavor Flav is speaking out, defending the singer. Releasing his own video, the rapper said, “How dare y’all try to judge my man about his weight and his character… This man’s music has been giving a lot of people hope that’s stranded in the streets, locked up in jails, people that’s on drugs. And let me tell you something. On a personal note, Jelly Roll is one of the nicest, I mean one of the absolute nicest men on the planet that y’all would ever want to know. And a lot of people would love to be like Jelly Roll.”

Jelly Roll Stays Focused On Losing Weight

Ending his statement, Flavor Flav insisted, “So for all of y’all that’s trying to judge my boy Jelly Roll, I think y’all need to take a step back and judge yourselves. Because y’all judging him is not going to stop him from being successful. Power to you, Jelly Roll.”

As for Jelly Roll, he has been adamant about losing weight. While training for a 5K charity run, he told People. “I’m probably down 70-something pounds. I’ve been really kicking ass, man. I’m doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week.” He continued, “I’m doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I’m eating healthy right now.”

