Listen: Eric Clapton Collaborates with Jeff Beck on “Moon River” Cover

Eric Clapton has released a double A-side 7″ vinyl featuring Jeff Beck. The collection includes a duet between Clapton and Beck on “Moon River” as the A-side and a new Clapton song, “How Could We Know” as the B-side.

Videos by American Songwriter

Both sides of the release are available across all digital and streaming platforms today (May 12) while a 7″ Vinyl version will arrive on July 14. Pre-order the vinyl release HERE.

Alongside the release of “Moon River” comes an animated video for the track. The visual hones in on the dueling guitar lines between Clapton and Beck and the hypnotic melody of the track.

“Moon River” was recorded shortly before Beck’s death earlier this year.

“In January 2022, Eric and I recorded a version which was more of a ballad – and naturally the guitar and vocals were brilliant,” longtime Clapton collaborator, Simon Climie, said in a statement. “When we were happy with the track, Eric asked me to send it over to Jeff. Jeff loved it. And soon after that in the spring of 2022, Jeff added his unmistakable guitar part. It knocked us off our feet.”

The B-side of the release, “How Could We Know,” features Climie as well as Judith Hill and Daniel Santiago.

“Over the years with the festivals and albums we’ve worked on, there have been many stunning collaborations,” Climie, added. “I couldn’t dream of a more incredible lineup for “How Could We Know” than Eric Clapton, Judith Hill, and Daniel Santiago.”

The release of “Moon River” comes before a series of Beck tribute concerts at the Royal Albert Hall in London on May 22 and 23. Featured artists on the billing include Rod Stewart, Imelda May, Gary Clark Jr, Derek Trucks, Joss Stone, and Beck’s frequent collaborator Johnny Depp. Beck’s backing band – Rhonda Smith, Anika Nilles, and Robert Stevenson – will also make an appearance.

(Photo by Jeremy Chan/Getty Images)