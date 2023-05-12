Alicia Keys Announces Summer Tour Openers 

Alicia Keys is hitting the road, and “No One” would believe who she’s bringing.

The 15-time Grammy winner has announced the openers for her KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR. Cameroonian-American Afrobeats singer Libianca and Nigerian artist Simi will directly support the international superstar.

The run will commence on June 28, in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and wrap up in early August. The “Girl on Fire” singer is scheduled to hit massive markets throughout North America, such as Chicago, Los Angeles, Austin, New York, and many more.

Libianca, known for hit songs “People,” “Everything I Wanted,” and “WOMAN,” will appear on select dates. The powerhouse vocalist will start her trek on June 28 and will take her final bow on July 21 in St. Louis, Missouri. Simi will step in starting July 23 in New Orleans, Louisiana, and will finish the tour with Keys.

The hitmaker spoke highly about the tour and declared that the musical celebration would make ticket-holders feel a unique sensation they can’t receive at any other show.

“The KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable! I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation!” says Keys in a press release. “It’s going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul, and all of your senses! This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen! I’m so excited to see y’all this summer!”

Tickets for the summer tour are available for purchase HERE.

KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR DATES:

June 28 Ft. Lauderdale, FL FLA Live Arena

June 30 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

July 2 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

July 3 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

July 5 Memphis, TN FedExForum

July 7 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

July 9 Boston, MA TD Garden

July 10 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

July 12 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

July 14 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

July 15 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 17 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

July 18 Chicago, IL United Center

July 20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

July 21 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

July 23 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Arena

July 24 Austin, TX Moody Center

July 27 Denver, CO Ball Arena

July 28 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center

July 30 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

August 1 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

August 2 Los Angeles, CA The KIA Forum

Photo credit: Ramon Rivas (from RCA Records)