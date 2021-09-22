LISTEN: “Good Night On Earth,” the new single from EELS featuring E

From Extreme Witchcraft, the new EELS album,

which will be released in January of 2022

A great new song from E and his band EELS is here, months in advance of the new album from which it comes, Extreme Witchcraft, which will be released on January 28, 2022. It is their fourteenth studio album.



It’s in A, as were most of Buddy Holly’s songs. It is called “Good Night On Earth.”



EELS, “Good Night On Earth”

EELS leader Mark Oliver Everett, aka E, co-produced the record with John Parish, who is best known for his work as PJ Harvey’s producer and guitarist. Parish and E first teamed up in 2001 to create EELS’ Souljacker Album.

“John Parish,” said E, “is one of the most even-tempered, polite people I’ve ever met. A true gentleman. Actually he’s probably the most polite person I’ve ever met. But when he gets into the studio he becomes a mad scientist. If you make music with John Parish, you get stuff no one else does.”



“[Parish] has a really unique toolbox and musical outlook,” said E. “Perhaps his politeness is a coping mechanism to keep Mr. Hyde under control when he’s out of his laboratory.”

EELS have had one of the most consistently acclaimed careers in music. The ever-changing project of principal singer/songwriter E, EELS have released 13 studio albums since their 1996 debut, Beautiful Freak.



In 2008, E published his highly acclaimed book Things the Grandchildren Should Know and starred in the award-winning Parallel Worlds, Parallel Lives documentary about the search to understand his quantum physicist father, Hugh Everett III.



EELS are also set for their Lockdown Hurricane Tour of Europe and America in Spring 2022; kicking off on March 11 in Belfast; get tickets HERE.

2020’s Earth To Dora album, received extensive critical praise, and was described as “their sweetest natured album ever” by The Independent and awarded four stars in MOJO and NME.

Read American Songwriter‘s story on the origins of Earth to Dora, as related by here:

EELS, Earth to Dora.

E

Extreme Witchcraft Tracklist

1. Amateur Hour

2. Good Night On Earth

3. Strawberries & Popcorn

4. Steam Engine

5. Grandfather Clock Strikes Twelve

6. Stumbling Bee

7. The Magic

8. Better Living Through Desperation

9. So Anyway

10. What It Isn’t

11. Learning While I Lose

12. I Know You’re Right

Lockdown Hurricane Tour Dates

Telegraph Building, Belfast, UK — March 11

Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland — March 12

Roundhouse, London, UK — March 14

Albert Hall, Manchester, UK — March 15

Barrowland, Glasgow, UK — March 16

Rock City, Nottingham, UK — March 17

02 Guildhall, Southampton, UK — March 18

Zenith, Munich, Germany — March 21

Palladium, Cologne, Germany — March 22

Edel-Optics Arena, Hamburg, Germany — March 23

Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany — March 25

Salle Pleyel, Paris, France – March 28

Les Docks, Lausanne, Switzerland — March 30

Hall 622, Zurich, Switzerland — March 31

Live Club, Trezzo sull’Adda, Milan, Italy — April 1

Estragon, Bologna, Italy — April 2

Akvarium Klub, Budapest, Hungary — April 4

Gasometer, Vienna, Austria — April 5

Forest National, Brussels, Belgium — April 7

AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands — April 8

Belly Up, San Diego, CA — May 8

Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA — May 9

The UC Theatre, Berkeley, CA — May 10

The Neptune Theatre, Seattle, WA — May 12

Revolution Hall, Portland, OR — May 13

Metro Music Bar, Salt Lake City, UT — May 15

Boulder Theater, Boulder, CO — May 16

Liberty Hall, Lawrence, KS — May 18

First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN — May 19

Metro, Chicago, IL — May 20

Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall (Pittsburgh), PA — May 21

Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA — May 22

Webster Hall, New York, NY — May 24

The Fillmore, Silver Spring, MD — May 25

Keswick Theatre, Glenside (Philadelphia), PA — May 26

Cat’s Cradle, Carrboro, NC — May 27

Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, GA — May 28