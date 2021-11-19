Willie Nelson Releases New LP, ‘The Willie Nelson Family’

We can all feel like we are a part of Willie Nelson‘s family with the release of his new album today (Nov. 19).

The famed Outlaw Country singer has officially released his new LP, The Willie Nelson Family, which features a number of guest appearances from—you guessed it—his family tree.

The 12-track album (full tracklisting below) features six original songs from Nelson as well as six covers of songs like “I Saw the Light” by Hank Williams, Sr., and “Why Me” by Kris Kristofferson. Also covered are George Harrison’s “All Things Must Pass” and the spiritual “In The Garden.”

Check out “What Can You Do To Me Now” from the new record below.

Earlier this week, the 88-year-old Nelson released his rendition of the 1948 tune “I Saw the Light,” a cover of one of the most indelible American folk songs of all time.

On the album, Nelson employed a number of his family members, including sister Bobbie Nelson on piano, sons Lukas and Micah Nelson on drums, guitars, and vocals, and daughters Paula and Amy Nelson, also on drums, guitars, and vocals.

“Working with family, creating music, is pure bliss,” said Lukas Nelson in a statement. “What a gift that we were all able to come together and celebrate the power of music during these troubled times. The spirit in this music is strong. I am grateful to have been a part of this experience.”

Recently, it was announced that Nelson will be sharing the stage with George Strait when he headlines the grand opening of the new Austin arena Moody Center in Austin, Texas on April 29, 2022.

“I’m so glad I’ll get to ‘sing one with Willie’ and I can’t think of a better place to do it than Austin, Texas,” shared Strait. “Willie is an incredible musician and an even better person, so I know this will be a great night together along with our friends from Randy Rogers Band.”

The Grand Opening will be the second time Strait and Nelson have shared the stage throughout their careers and will take place on Nelson’s 89th birthday.

Prior to the April date, Nelson will perform a number of shows in 2022, from Tulsa to Nashville, New Orleans, and beyond. For a full tour listing click here.

The Willie Nelson Family Track Listing:

1. Heaven and Hell (Willie Nelson)

2. Kneel at the Feet of Jesus (Willie Nelson)

3. Laying My Burdens Down (Willie Nelson)

4. Family Bible (Claude Gray, Paul Buskirk & Walt Breeland)

5. In the Garden (traditional)

6. All Things Must Pass (George Harrison)

7. I Saw the Light (Hank Williams, Sr.)

8. In God’s Eyes (Willie Nelson)

9. Keep It On the Sunnyside (A.P. Carter)

10. I Thought About You, Lord (Willie Nelson)

11. Too Sick To Pray (Willie Nelson)

12. Why Me (Kris Kristofferson)