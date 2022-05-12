Listen to Indie Rocker Day Wave’s Latest Single, “Loner”

Indie artist Day Wave (real name Jackson Phillips) emerged from the Bay Area in 2015 and quickly made a name for himself through ear-catching melodies and wavy lo-fi tracks. His first LP put him on a global radar and paved the way for bedroom pop.

Now, Philips’ is back with his forthcoming sophomore release, Pastlife – due out on June 24. The LP is described as tackling the themes of maneuvering life in your 30s, love, and loss.

The Los Angeles-based artist shared his latest single “Loner,” the follow up to singles “Where Do You Go,” “Before You Knew” and “Pastlife.” The track is an exploration of anxiety and loneliness with Philip’s vocals tugging at your heartstrings.

“This song deals with times where I was struggling with anxiety, and always anticipating the end of a good experience,” Jackson says in a statement. “Sometimes those anxious times can feel very lonely, but the feeling of letting it fade away can be almost euphoric.”

Across the rest of the LP, Philips takes it back to the basics of indie – a space he’s been spearheading for the past 10 years, producing for a new generation of acts like Hana Vu, Saba, Hanzel English, KennyHoopla and more.

The LP will be Philips’ first full-length release in five years and will touch on his experience during the pandemic and the “existential alienation” he felt as he’s grown up.

“I kinda thought that being 25 was just gonna stay like that forever, and then it didn’t,” Philips added. “At this point, there’s enough of those different chapters that I think back on them, like ‘That became the whole vibe of the album: everyone around me is growing up, and I’m trying to figure out my own way of doing that I guess.”

Listen to “Loner” in the official lyric video below.

DAY WAVE’S PASTLIFE TRACKLIST

See You When The End’s Near (feat. KennyHoopla)

Pastlife

Where Do You Go

Blue

Loner

Before We Knew

Great Expectations

We Used To Be Young

Heart To Rest

Apartment Complex (feat. Hazel English)