Kacey Musgraves Shares How John Prine Helped Inspire Her New Song “Cardinal”

For Kacey Musgraves, 2024 marks a massive year for her career as she shared her new album, Deeper Well, with fans on March 15. At the same time, she continues to prepare for her upcoming Deeper Well World Tour, which kicks off in April. Having won seven Grammy Awards throughout her time in the spotlight, the singer looks to expand her stardom with her new album. Excited for fans to hear what she has been working on, the star recently discussed her inspiration behind new songs like “Cardinal” and how the lyrics surround her late friend John Prine.

Although Prine passed away back in April 2020, Musgraves detailed how she still feels him around her. In a zine that can be purchased with her new album, the singer wrote, “When cardinals appear, angels are near.” Diving deeper into its meaning, she added, “Unexplainable things started happening and cardinals started showing up on my doorstep soon after my good friend and mentor passed, John Prine. He always had a big connection to cardinals and felt that they were messengers from the spirit realm. He inspired this song, no doubt.”

Kacey Musgraves Performed Alongside John Prine

At the time of Prine’s passing, Musgraves praised the country legend for how much he impacted her songwriting. She told People, “John Prine singlehandedly impacted my songwriting more than anyone else. He’s the king of turning phrase but keeping it simple. They say you shouldn’t meet your heroes, but you’ll never meet someone as truly genuine as he was.” Musgraves continued, “There are two times I’ve ever seen my dad cry: my Memaw’s funeral and the time I got to play with John Prine.”

Besides sharing her love for Prine, Musgraves performed alongside the star back in 2015 when she joined him on the Cayamo: A Journey Through Song cruise. While at sea, she performed songs like “Paradise” and “Illegal Smile.” They reunited again in 2017 at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

As for the rest of her new album, Musgraves detailed how the songs reflected her current state in life. “It’s definitely my most grounded time period yet. I’m 35 now, and I know myself better than in previous years, previous albums, and I just feel like I’m right where I need to be.”

