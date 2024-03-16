Celine Dion Brings Awareness to Stiff Person Syndrome With Help From Her Sons

With a career spanning nearly five decades, Celine Dion not only sold over 200 million albums worldwide but gained the name “Queen of Power Ballads”. Dominating the music industry, the singer released a total 27 albums in both English and French. Her last album, Courage, released back in 2019. While an icon in music, in 2022, the singer announced she suffered from Stiff Person Syndrome. Sharing the news with fans, Dion decided to raise awareness of the illness with a little help from her three sons.

Videos by American Songwriter

Posting a picture on Instagram, Dion embraced her three sons, writing, “As many of you know, in the fall of 2022, I was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible.” While the future is uncertain, the hitmaker admitted that the love and support from her family and kids has helped her power through. “I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you!”

Fans Rally Around Celine Dion As She Battles Stiff Person Syndrome

Knowing she wasn’t the only person suffering from the illness, Dion used her post as a call to action for those who needed support. She added, “I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS. I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!”

With the post gaining over 82,000 likes, fans rallied around the icon, writing, “We are so proud of you. You are a strong woman and keep on fighting. You can do it. We love you!” Another fan insisted, “Dear Celine, you are a legend in music, you are a fighter in life, send you love and support. Cannot wait for the day you return to stage.”

[RELATED: Celine Dion’s Health Journey: Her Inspirational Battle With a Rare Neurological Disease]

After revealing her diagnosis back in 2022, Dion decided to step away from the spotlight in order to focus on her health. She eventually returned in November 2023 when she appeared at an NHL hockey game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Vegas Golden Knights. She even made a surprise appearance at the 66th Grammy Awards to present the Album of the Year award, which went to Taylor Swift.

Wanting to use her illness for good, Dion’s health struggles come to the spotlight in the upcoming documentary I Am: Céline Dion, premiering on Amazon Prime later this year.

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )