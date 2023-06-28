Lizzo Shares Emotional Reaction After Beyoncé Shout-Out

In a tender moment during Beyoncé Renaissance tour, the “Single Ladies” singer displayed Lizzo‘s name above the stage. Lizzo has turned to Instagram to share her heartfelt reaction to the shout-out from the legendary performer.

Lizzo recently posted a video to Instagram which showcased the “Juice” singer standing up on a balcony at the venue where Beyonce was performing, watching the epic show. While Beyonce was performing “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix),” the names of many successful female artists of color flashed on the screen behind her including Nina Simone and Roberta Flack. Included on this list of names is Lizzo, who is brought to tears by the gesture.

Lizzo’s heartwarming post was accompanied by the caption, “In that moment I was thinking about baby me, listening to Happy Face by destiny’s child and crying myself to sleep because of bullies… I thought about Beyoncé jumping into the room where Tina Turner was waiting to meet her for the first time. I think of what we all mean to people and how cyclical it is. We are all so infinitesimally and maximally connected and significant. It’s an honor. Thank You @beyonce.”

Several fans of both pop icons turned to the Instagram comments section to share their love for Lizzo. One Instagram user commented, “Your Name will be seen all across the world in lights on Beyonce Tour ✨️ in case no body told you today …. You are special ✨️ 💖,” while Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness wrote, “We will hold your hand, the tissues, and your crown! 👑 💜.”

Lizzo is a huge fan of Beyoncé, and seems to have been enjoying herself at several of Beyoncé Renaissance shows as of late. A recent video shared on Twitter showcases Lizzo passionately singing along to Beyoncé “Church Girl” with a beer in her hand. The video holds the caption, “You can tell Lizzo has been waiting to see Beyoncé perform Church Girl live.”

At the Grammys, Lizzo explained how much Beyoncé has impacted her life from the ceremony’s main stage. Lizzo publicly told Beyoncé, “You changed my life. You sang that gospel medley, and the way you made me feel, I was like, ‘I want to make people feel this way with my music.’ So thank you so much. You clearly are the artist of our lives.”

