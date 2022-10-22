Lola Kirke Releases ‘Christmas Alone (Live from the Blue Room)’

‘Tis the season to be alone, so says Lola Kirke’s latest release, Christmas Alone (Live from the Blue Room).

The actress-musician dropped the live EP on Friday (Oct. 21), which features a handful of songs from her 2022 album, Lady For Sale, the alone-but-not-lonely holiday tune for which the EP is named, and more, all recorded live at The Blue Room at Third Man Records Nashville.

“It’s got live recordings from my latest album, Lady For Sale, a special @madonna cover, and the latest contender for reasons why my family may hate me, an original Xmas song, ‘Christmas Alone,'” Kirke detailed the release in a post on social media.

Kirke will close out the year by finishing up a run of shows across the United Kingdom. In celebration of the live release, the singer will host a holiday show in Nashville, Tennessee on Dec. 17.

Early 2023 will see Kirke join Margo Price for a North American trek. See upcoming tour dates, listed below, and get in the holiday spirit, or not, with “Christmas Alone.”

Nov. 28 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow *

Nov. 29 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow *

Nov. 30 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo *

Dec. 2 – Cambridge, UK – Cambridge Corn Exchange *

Dec. 3 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham *

Dec. 5 – Liverpool, UK – Olympia *

Dec. 8 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo *

Dec. 13 – London, UK – Moth Club

Dec. 17 – Nashville, TN – Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge

2023 Tour Dates

Feb. 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom †

Feb. 7 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park †

Feb. 9 – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre †

Feb. 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore †

Feb. 11 – Arcata, CA – John Van Duzer Theatre, Humboldt State University †

Feb. 13 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom †

Feb. 14 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom †

Feb. 15 – Seattle, WA – Showbox at the Market †

Feb. 17 – Bozeman, MT – The Elm †

Feb. 19 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue †

Feb. 20 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre †

Feb. 21 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre †

Feb. 22 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue †

* w/ First Aid Kit

† w/ Margo Price

Photo: Zack Michael / Oriel PR