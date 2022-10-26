Long-Teased New Music from Noel Gallagher Could Finally Be Upon Us

For what feels like years, Noel Gallagher has been teasing an album of new music. Now, it could finally be upon us.

Gallagher, originally of Oasis and now of High Flying Birds fame, recently shared a cryptic teaser on his Instagram. Simply flashing with a date, “31.10.22,” and captioned “8.30AM (GMT),” the post is rife with things to come.

News of new music began to circulate in late 2020 when the singer was quoted by the British tabloid, the Daily Star, saying he had written a new song that he likened to The Cure.

The outlet quoted him as saying (sourced by music-news.com), “The stuff I’ve been working on is fucking great, really great … I’ve written a tune that sounds very much like The Cure, and I didn’t even have to dial back the copyright, it just sounds like The Cure. It’s called ‘Pretty Boy.’” He was also quoted in the summer of this year, detailing his new material as sounding “Bowie-esque” and “[Rolling] Stones-y” by the same outlet.

Gallagher welcomed 2022 by sharing a demo of a new track, titled “Trying To Find A World That’s Been And Gone: Part 1” on Jan. 1.

With the release, he wrote to fans on Twitter, detailing progress on the album. “So we didn’t actually get there in the end, did we? I finished writing/demoing the next NGHFB album about 10 days ago,” he wrote. “Thought you might wanna hear this little piece which – like last year’s offering – sounds quite appropriate for this New Year’s Day. Hope you had THE BEST night (as much as was allowed anyway) and hopefully, we’ll catch up somewhere in the summer. ONWARDS. NG.”

In June 2021, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds released their first greatest hits album, Back the Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011–2021), but a new album would be the band’s first in five years, following-up their 2017 release, Who Built The Moon?

Check out the previously dropped demo while we await further news.

Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images