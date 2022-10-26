Marvel Teases New Music From Rihanna Dropping Ahead of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Earlier this month, rumors began flying around that Rihanna would make her highly anticipated return to music via the soundtrack for Marvel’s Black Panther sequel. Today (Oct. 26), it seems the rumors have been confirmed as the studio posted a teaser for the soundtrack that makes a nod to the singer.

In a clip shared on Marvel’s social media, the film’s title card pops up on the screen before slowing fading away and leaving only the “R” in “Forever” on the screen. The teaser also shares the release date, which is this Friday (Oct. 28).

The clip is silent, giving no hints as to what the impending soundtrack will sound like. The caption, #WakandaForever, doesn’t provide any additional information, but it’s safe to assume that Rihanna will be the center of Friday’s drop – whatever it may be.

Rihanna will reportedly have two songs on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack – likely the film’s end credits song. Rihanna’s songs and the rest of the accompanying album will be the follow-up to the Black Panther concept record in 2018, helmed by Kendrick Lamar.

The new soundtrack is assumed to follow in the same star-studded vein as its predecessor, which featured the likes of SZA, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Schoolboy Q, 2 Chains, and more. A prologue EP for Wakanda Forever, released in July, featured Tems, Amaarae, and Santa Fe Klan. Doja Cat and Stormzy have previously been in talks about featuring on the impending full-length soundtrack.

Photo by Darren Gerrish/Getty Images