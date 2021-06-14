Noel Gallagher Plans Acoustic Tour of Oasis Songs, Got ‘Emotional” Watching Band’s Doc

Noel Gallagher revealed that he’s planning an acoustic tour in which he only performs mostly Oasis songs.

“I will probably get round to a tour of mostly Oasis songs when I do the acoustic thing,” said Gallagher. “There is always a plan to take that out properly with an orchestra on tour, but I am not sure when that will happen because of the COVID shit.”

Gallagher, who has been releasing new music with his band High Flying Birds, discussed recording an unreleased cover of The Beatles’ “It’s All Too Much” with Johnny Marr on the day George Harrison died in 2001, and admitted that he got emotional looking back at the band’s old footage for the upcoming documentary, Oasis at Knebworth, which documents the 1996 Oasis gigs.

“I did get quite emotional watching it,” said Gallagher during an interview with Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music Hits. “The sound is fucking great. Liam is at his absolute peak, looked great with great clothes, sounds amazing. And of course being that close to that band, you kind of perceive it differently to everybody else.”

Following the release of Back The Way We Came Volume 1: 2011-2021, a double album featuring tracks from Gallagher’s three solo albums, in addition to 2019 EPs Black Star Dancing, This Is The Place, and Blue Moon Rising, and two previously unreleased tracks “Flying On the Ground” and “We’re On Our Way Now,” Gallagher is halfway done writing a new album.

“Standing back and watching it, I was like, ‘Fucking hell, we were fucking unbelievable,” said Gallagher on the Oasis doc and admitted that he never wrote the “end of Oasis” statement in 2009. “We could really, really play.’ And I was like, ‘Is that me playing the guitar?’ My guitar playing suffered a bit, because now I’m just singing and strumming. I was on fire that night.”