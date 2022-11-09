Noel Gallagher Accidentally Reveals New Album is Coming Next Year

Former Oasis member Noel Gallagher is holding tight to details about the next High Flying Birds album, but he may have slipped in revealing when fans can expect the long-awaited release.

The artist was reportedly discussing his favorite Premier League football team, Manchester City, with an Italian radio station when he dropped a few details surrounding Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ upcoming project.

“The team is doing good, we’re having a good season,” he told the station. “Hopefully we will be in Istanbul around when my new album is out next May, so that would be good.”

“It would be absolutely perfect,” he continued. “That’s the time of my birthday so it could well be the best birthday ever.”

Aside from May 2023, no definite date was given for the project’s arrival. Gallagher added, “I can’t say what the album is called yet though.”

Having teased new music since 2020, Gallagher finally shared a new song last week (Oct. 31). In revealing the single, titled “Pretty Boy,” he again referenced a forthcoming album from the High Flying Birds.

“For this new record it was the first thing I wrote, the first thing I demoed, and the first thing I finished, so it’s only right that it’s the first thing people get to hear,” Gallagher said of “Pretty Boy” in a statement. He also thanked former-Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, who was featured on the track, for taking the song “somewhere special.”

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds released their first greatest hits album, Back the Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011–2021), in the summer of 2021. The upcoming album will be the band’s first record of new music since the release of Who Built The Moon? in 2017.

(Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)