Longtime David Bowie Pianist Mike Garson Presenting Bowie Tribute Shows in 2026 Featuring Billy Corgan & Other Special Guests

January 10, 2026, will mark the 10th anniversary of the death of David Bowie. The British rock icon passed away from liver cancer two days after his 69th birthday.

In commemoration of the milestone, longtime Bowie pianist Mike Garson will play three intimate tribute concerts, on January 8, 9, and 10, at The Sun Rose hotel in West Hollywood, California. The shows, dubbed “Bowie’s Piano Man: A Decade in the Stars,” will feature a variety of special guests. Among them will be The Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, The Struts’ Luke Spiller, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, one-time Bowie touring bassist Carmine Rojas, and acclaimed backing singer Judith Hill.

The concerts also will celebrate Garson’s recent 80th birthday. Each performance will feature a different set, and surprise guests likely will take part in the events.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale today (December 15) at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT at Eventim.us. A variety of special VIP options will be available, including three-show passes, reserved seats and tables, meet-and-greet and photo opportunities, special Bowie-themed cocktails, and more.

The concerts are the latest in a series of residency shows Garson has played at the Live at the Sun Rose venue over the last several years. The musician is planning to play more than 10 residency gigs at the 80-seat venue in 2026.

Garson issued a statement about his January 8-10 engagement paying homage to Bowie.

“David Bowie was one of the closest people in my life,” he said. “Nothing brings me more joy than honoring 10 years since his passing and his birthday by collaborating with this all-star lineup to carry his legacy forward.”

He added, “I’ve toured the world with Bowie and played with artists from Smashing Pumpkins and Nine Inch Nails to Duran Duran, but my shows at Live at The Sun Rose remain among the best of my career. There is a real sense of community here.”

Mike further discussed the events in a post on his Facebook page.

“I often sit at the piano and lose track of time, but this coming January, the passage of time is something I’m feeling quite deeply,” he wrote. “Next month marks ten years since David passed, and it’s also when we celebrate his birthday. And, in a way that still feels surreal, I’ve stepped into my own 80th year on this beautiful, chaotic planet.”

He continued, “As these moments converge, that mix of memory, celebration, and reflection led me to plan something special, so I’m bringing Mike Garson Presents: Bowie’s Piano Man – A Decade in the Stars to Live at The Sun Rose for three nights only: January 8, 9, and 10, 2026. These won’t be ordinary concerts. They’re gatherings of spirit, memory, and music. I’ve invited some remarkable friends to help carry the emotion and energy of these nights, with a rotating lineup of special guests … supported by an incredible band.”

Garson concluded, “I sure hope you’ll join me and spread the word for three nights of magical stories, talent, and David’s music that brings us all together.”

More About Mike Garson

Garson first played with Bowie in 1972 when he joined David’s touring band The Spiders from Mars. He became one of Bowie’s most frequent collaborators, appearing on more than 10 of the rock legend’s studio albums.

