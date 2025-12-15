4 Songs From 1966 That Inspire Every Singer-Songwriter Alive Today

So many folk artists and singer/songwriters pushed big boundaries in 1966, as well as the whole of the 1960s. The following singer/songwriter tunes from 1966, specifically, likely inspired multiple generations of musicians that followed. Let’s take a look at a few classics worth remembering over half a century later!

“Homeward Bound” by Simon & Garfunkel

One of several very successful Simon & Garfunkel tunes released in 1966, “Homeward Bound” was the second single off Parsley, Sage, Rosemary And Thyme. The song peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, among other international charts. This beautiful folk rock song with a jangle pop edge was written by Paul Simon about a ticket-taker at an English club, who had grown close to and missed dearly. Their relationship would end following Simon & Garfunkel’s success with “The Sound Of Silence”. A true heartbreaker that would inspire any songwriter.

“Rain Day Women #12 & 35” by Bob Dylan

It would be crazy not to include at least one Bob Dylan tune on this list. I went with “Rain Day Women #12 & 35” from Blonde On Blonde because the very creation of it is worth studying for any songwriter. Dylan moved to Nashville for a change of scenery to record the song, and much of it was created on the spot. Dylan’s method of songwriting was constantly evolving and changing, and that likely resulted in so much good music from the Bard.

“How Can We Hang On To A Dream” by Tim Hardin

Tim Hardin’s folk classic, “How Can We Hang On To A Dream”, is a proven example of singer/songwriter tunes from 1966 that have inspired countless other artists. Just look at the laundry list of covers! Johnny Hallyday, the band Gandalf, Rudy Bennett, The Nice, Cliff Richard… the list goes on. But nothing tops the beautiful original version from Tim Hardin himself.

“Society’s Child (Baby I’ve Been Thinking)” by Janis Ian

This singer/songwriter track from 1966 was controversial and also quite ahead of its time. Janis Ian penned “Society’s Child (Baby I’ve Been Thinking)” about an interracial relationship, and it has since gone on to be hailed as one of the most impactful and inspiring songs of its era. It was quite loved around the time it was released, too. “Society’s Child” peaked at No. 14 on the Hot 100 chart.

