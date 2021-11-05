Lorde Drops Two Bonus Tracks for Latest Record, ‘Solar Power’

Lorde’s third studio album, Solar Power, dropped in August as a celebration of her New Zealand roots via sounds of summer escapism. The record was originally released with twelve total tracks, and today (November 5), the alternative artist premiered Solar Power (Deluxe Edition).

This latest edition includes two bonus songs, “Helen of Troy” and “Hold No Grudge.”

“These songs were fun explorations on the album journey. They didn’t quite fit into the tracklist for whatever reason but they’re both big tunes,” Lorde said in a press statement.

“We wrote [‘Helen of Troy’] super quickly in the tiniest room at Westlake where we did a bunch of [Melodrama] and it was fun the whole time. It’s super off the cuff lyrically, almost ad-libbed, and you can hear me starting to figure out some album themes,” she continued. “[‘Hold No Grudge’] is a sort of composite portrait of when relationships turn sour, being trapped in the ice but remembering the warmth.”

Earlier this week, Lorde shared her poignant music video for Solar Power track “Fallen Fruit.”

Listen to “Hold No Grudge” by Lorde, below.

Photo Credit: Ophelia Mikkelson Jones