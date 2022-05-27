Lorde on Kendrick Lamar: He’s “the Most Popular and Influential Artist in Modern Music”

Lorde knows a few things about royalty.

The “Royals” singer rose to be one of the biggest names in music with her hit song some eight years ago. Now, Lorde is praising another big name in the music industry: rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Lorde wrote an update to her fan base on Tuesday, May 24, and included in the newsletter a few superlatives for the Southern California emcee, who released his latest album (a double-album), Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, earlier this month.

Wrote the pop star in a newsletter to fans, “I’m loving Kendrick. I cannot get over the most popular and influential artist in modern music displaying a working nervous system, admitting mistakes, trying to process intergenerational trauma and prejudice. I love the way the album opens, the pace and heat of the first few songs, and later ‘Count Me Out,’ the build and strings in ‘Auntie Diaries’… special.”

Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers is Lamar’s fifth full-length release and it rocketed up the Billboard charts, earning the best first week of 2022 with 295,000 album equivalent units moved. It earned Lamar his third consecutive No. 1 album in his career.

For Lorde, the artist is currently in London preparing for the European stint of her ongoing Solar Power Tour. Wrote the pop star in her recent newsletter, “I’m feeling really good, really open. Possibility all around. Puuuumped for Europe. Can’t believe I’ll be seeing you all again, so special coming to your cities, each one so different and offering us so much in the way of food, art, language. Gonna try to sightsee as much as I can.”

Lorde has also been vocal about asking her fans to sing “as loudly as [they] like” after a recent video of her surfaced apparently shushing concertgoers at one of her gigs while performing the song “Writer in the Dark.”

Regardless of that, we applaud her taste in music!