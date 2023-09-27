Lorde Reflects on Debut Album ‘Pure Heroine’ 10 Years After Its Release: “Every Week Was the Most Exciting Week of My Whole Life”

Can you believe it’s been 10 years since the release of Lorde’s debut album Pure Heroine? Neither can she.

To reflect on the milestone for the album — which was released a decade ago this week on September 27, 2013 — Lorde sent out a candid email to her fans, as she likes to do, and like she did last week as well.

In the long message, she celebrated the sentimental 10-year anniversary by sharing a few throwback photos, including an intimate one of her teenage bedroom. She spoke about the recording process of her debut and shouted out her producer and co-writer Joel Little as well. Perhaps most notably, she revealed that when she made Pure Heroine, she had just begun doing the most teenage thing imaginable.

“I started to smoke weed, which gave me a deeper understanding of sensory pleasure, and allowed me to start to see my world as a possible work of art,” Lorde wrote. “I’d go on long walks around the neighbourhood, and began to mythologise the stuff around me (big empty floodlit rugby fields/bus rides/dark streets/boredom/isolation) into the motifs that would become Pure Heroine. I wore a lot of like, navy lipsticks from the 2 dollar shop. God, this aesthetic, It’s just TOO MUCH.”

Regarding Little, she praised her producer as someone who respected that he never talked down to her, as a 15-year-old making her first-ever LP: “When you’re a teenager, you’re particularly sensitive to adults being condescending to you, not respecting the specific and finely tuned skills you have because of the ones you don’t. From the first day meeting Joel, I knew that he would never give me that feeling. Which I’m sure wasn’t easy — my wallet at the time was the foot of a pair of tights that I cut off and knotted at the top.”

Lorde teased new music during an interview with Ensemble in February. “It has taken me quite a while to start working on it. I mean, I do just take a long time,” she said at the time. “I do a lot of research, I write a lot down.”

Lorde also revealed a special, limited line of merchandise to celebrate too. You can check that out here.

Photo by Marc Grimwade/Getty Images