Emmy Russell Looks To Become the Next ‘American Idol’ but Needs Your Help—Here’s How to Vote

With only two episodes left in season 22 of American Idol, fans prepare to watch the Top 5 battle it out for a spot in the finale. And to make it better, tonight’s episode is not just a normal show – it is the highly anticipated Dinsey Night. With the remaining contestants having to perform iconic songs from the Disney songbook, judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry look to offer some last-minute advice before voting starts. And speaking of voting, with Emmy Russell, Abi Carter, Jack Blocker, Triston Harper, and Will Moseley hoping to become the next American Idol, they will need your help. Here are all the details about voting for your favorite performer.

While preparing to take the stage tonight, voting is more important than ever to make sure singers like Russell make it into the finale. And given that there are several ways to vote, it can be confusing. For starters, to vote, participants need to be at least 16 years old and have access to the internet. Visiting the American Idol website, fans can cast their vote during tonight’s show. For those who might not have access to the internet, they can easily vote using the American Idol app offered to both Android and IOS users. And the last way to support the singers is by simply texting the singer’s number to 21523.

Although having several ways to support singers like Russell, fans can vote more than once. Given that there are three methods of voting, American Idol is giving fans 10 votes for each platform. That means, if using all three methods, a single person can vote up to 30 times for a performer.

Emmy Russell Steps Away From ‘American Idol’ For A Short Vacation

Given the amount of pressure put on the performers, American Idol will welcome Kane Brown to the show to mentor the remaining singers. Needing all the help they can get, it appears that Russell decided to step away from practicing to enjoy some time at the happiest place on earth. Posting a picture on her Instagram, Russell was all smiles as she toured Disney World. She also made sure to grab a shirt.

Gaining thousands of likes, fans continued to support her with comments reading, “Emmy you are awesome and don’t let any negative comments ever get to your soul I remember Kelly Clarkson when she was on American Idol had many negative comments also and look at her now So again Don’t waste any time on any negative comments because you’re a beautiful person and you have a beautiful voice.”

Don’t miss American Idol, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

