Emmy Russell Hopes to ‘Climb’ to the Top of ‘American Idol’ With Beautiful Miley Cyrus Cover

Before Miley Cyrus was winning GRAMMYs and teaming up with Beyoncé, the “Flowers” singer was the darling of the Disney Channel. Cyrus, 31, got her start as the titular character on Hannah Montana, about a teenage girl living a double life as a pop star. In 2009, the pop star landed her first solo country hit with “The Climb.” Written for Hannah Montana: The Movie, the country-pop ballad paints life as a difficult yet rewarding journey. Emmy Russell — another aspiring musician with famous country roots — couldn’t have selected a more accurate representation of her American Idol journey.

Emmy Russell Stuns With ‘The Climb on ‘American Idol’

Recently, Russell, 25, decided to heed the words of her late grandmother, country legend Loretta Lynn. The Tennessee singer-songwriter finally worked up the courage to try out for American Idol. Her climb to the top 5 hasn’t always been an easy one. She’s battled nerves and social media critics — all while finding her place among the Lynn family legacy. Tonight (Sunday, May 12), Russell nailed the Disney Night theme with a soaring cover of Cyrus’ “The Climb.”

Idc what yall say. Emmys voice sounds great on the climb #AmericanIdol — Little Liar Daniel (@sutherlandswat) May 13, 2024

“Beautiful cry on those high notes, felt honest & connected,” one X/Twitter user wrote. “Her vocal imperfectioins are perfect, adding so much character to the lines. Another endearing offering.”

Luke Bryan Talks ‘American Idol,’ Katy Perry’s Replacement

Season 22 is winding down, and so, too, is Katy Perry’s American Idol career. The “California Gurls” singer, 39, announced in February that she planned to leave Idol after seven seasons. Since then, social media users have gone wild speculating about who may replace her.

If fellow judge Luke Bryan knows anything about his next colleague, he isn’t saying. “I don’t know any info on who may be her potential replacement, but it’s a fun thing to be a part of,” the “Knockin’ Boots” singer recently told American Songwriter. “And every year, I think Katy is probably launching world tours and stuff, so she probably had to make a decision several months out to get in front of her plans.”

