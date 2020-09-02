Lori McKenna Advises to Always Be Humble & Kind on ‘Americana’

Renowned songwriter, Lori McKenna, discusses her career, songwriting processes and the homey aspects of Americana music on this episode of the Americana Podcast.

Grammy-winning Lori Mckenna was born, raised in, and remains in Stoughton Massachusetts. If you’re unfamiliar with her solo career I would personally bet that you’re still familiar with her songwriting. Having penned and/or co-penned songs like Faith Hill’s “Stealing Kisses,” Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush” and Tim McGraw’s “Humble & Kind.” Her work has not only rooted itself in every class of Nashville but it has also taken a stronghold hold of her listener’s. McKenna’s songwriting usually depicts the classic images of small-town domesticity, but over the course of the song and her subsequent catalog she is able to explore the highs and lows, the heartache’s and the heroes tales in stories, scenes and images that many of us are familiar with- but, she is still able to shock us in the best way with her brilliant sense of subtlety.

About the Americana Podcast:

Americana Podcast: The 51st State is a platform dedicated to sharing and expanding on the Americana genre’s roots, reach, and definition. Each episode is told from the point of view of the musicians that have dedicated their lives to it.

Podcast host Robert Earl Keen, equipped with his 19 albums and 30 years in the music industry, knows a thing or two about Americana. Keen’s music was seemingly genre-bending making him a veritable singer/songwriter without definition until 1997 when radio trade magazine Gavin recognized Americana music and its musicians. With REK on the cover, Gavin, published the first known comprehensive list of Americana artists, placing him in the top 10. With a long-running, vested interest in the Americana music scene, Keen intends for this project to be a method in which musicians, music lovers, and artists come together over storytelling. Americana Podcast is not sponsored as we prefer to keep the vision of this project pure and without distraction or bias.