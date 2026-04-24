Lost on This Day in 2024, the Keyboardist of One of the Finest 60s Prog-Rock Acts and a Pioneering Musician Behind the Mellotron

Mike Pinder is best known for his work as the co-founder and original keyboardist for The Moody Blues. He was a member of the prog-rock band from 1964 to 1978. In fact, he was one of the most memorable keyboardists of his era. But that’s not all that Pinder is known for. He is also known for very publicly embracing technological advancements in music, namely through his musical contributions with the use of the Mellotron in the 1960s.

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In an era where there were fairly rigid definitions and beliefs of what rock music was, Pinder wasn’t interested in sticking to a formula. And, believe it or not, we wouldn’t have certain Beatles tracks if Pinder had not introduced the Mellotron to John Lennon in the 60s, too.

Mike Pinder, sadly, passed away on this day, April 24, 2024, at the age of 82. Let’s celebrate his memory by looking back at his career in psychedelic and progressive rock.

The Innovative Legacy of Mike Pinder

Michael Thomas Pinder was born on December 27, 1941, in Erdington, Birmingham, England. He was fascinated with space travel as a child. That theme would carry on into his career as a songwriter and musician.

Throughout his teen years, Pinder joined a number of rock and roll bands. He even supported The Beatles at a show in 1963 via his first band, El Riot And The Rebels.

Interestingly enough, his early work in bands isn’t where his affinity for the Mellotron began. In the early 1960s, he worked for just over a year and a half as a development engineer at Streetly Electronics in Birmingham. That factory manufactured the initial models of the Mellotron in the United Kingdom. There, his interest in music tech began. And shortly after, he left his position to form The Moody Blues.

After signing with Decca Records, the band would go on to enjoy a long and lucrative career as one of the UK’s biggest prog/psych outfits. Their second single, “Go Now”, was a No. 1 hit in the UK and a No. 10 hit in the US. He would later introduce the Mellotron to John Lennon, resulting in the iconic Beatles hit, “Strawberry Fields Forever”.

After leaving The Moody Blues in the 1970s, Mike Pinder worked as a music synthesis consultant for Atari. He focused mainly on family life until the 1990s, when he began taking interviews and working on new solo projects. Pinder released a number of solo albums, including Among The Stars and A Planet With One Mind. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

Mike Pinder passed away on April 24, 2024, at the age of 82 in California, following a brave battle with dementia. His legacy as one of the 20th century’s finest keyboardists and most open-armed embracers of new music technology won’t soon be forgotten.

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