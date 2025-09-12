Lou Gramm on the Deluxe Reissue of Foreigner’s Classic 1981 Album 4, Featuring “a Lot of Stuff … No One’s Heard Before” (Exclusive)

The deluxe reissue of Foreigner’s classic 1981 album 4 hit stores on Friday, September 12. As previously reported the expanded collection, which is available in multiple formats and configurations, has been newly remastered in stereo and the Atmos format for the packages.

A four-CD/one-Blu-ray collection offers the new mixes of the original album, as well as five previously unreleased songs, 14 early and alternate versions of various tunes, 15 instrumentals, and 15 live performances recorded in various locations during Foreigner’s 1981 and 1982 “4” world tour. The package also features a booklet boasting more than 60 exclusive photos.

During a recent interview with American Songwriter, original Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm commented about the expanded collection. “It is a lot of stuff, and stuff that no one’s heard before,” he noted.

Gramm recorded new vocals for a couple of previously unreleased tracks from the 4 sessions that are seeing light of day for the first time on the reissue.

According to Lou, some of Foreigner’s current members also helped complete the archival recordings. He reported that the musicians added “some guitar solos and some percussion and background vocals and things.”

The live recordings on the reissue include performances from concerts Foreigner played in Birmingham, U.K., and Germany in 1981, and in Anaheim, California, in 1982.

A digital version of Foreigner 4 Deluxe also is available. It features the new stereo mix of 4, as well as the aforementioned alternate versions, instrumentals, and live performances. 4 also has been reissued as a single-LP vinyl disc boasting the new stereo mix.

More About the Foreigner 4 Album

Foreigner’s 4 album, which was the band’s fourth studio effort, album was released July 2, 1981.

Prior to the recording of 4, founding multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald and keyboardist Al Greenwood were fired, paring down the Foreigner lineup from six to four members. The album was recorded by Gramm, guitarist and band leader Mick Jones, drummer Dennis Elliott, and bassist Rick Wills.

The album was co-produced by Jones and Robert John “Mutt” Lange. 4 found the group adding modern elements to is melodic rock sound. Various guest musicians contributed to 4, including Thomas Dolby on synthesizers, Junior Walker and Mark Rivera on saxophone, Bob Mayo on keys, and Ian Lloyd on backing vocals.

4 spent an impressive 10 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It features four singles that reached the Top-40 of the Billboard Hot 100—“Waiting for a Girl Like You,” “Urgent,” “Juke Box Hero,” and “Break It Up.” “Waiting for a Girl Like You” and “Urgent” peaked at No. 2 and No. 4 on the chart.

Gramm Reflects on the Making of 4, Shares His Favorite Tracks

Regarding Foreigner exploring new sounds on 4, Gramm told American Songwriter, “I thought it was essential that we did [that]. … I love all the albums that we put out. But I think [previous album] Head Games could have been a lot more than it was. … I think the production was not as strong as we hoped it would be. And, so, we were anxious to make sure we were more prepared for the next album we did … which was Foreigner 4. So some personnel changes were in order.”

As for the experience of making 4, Lou said, “It was a lot of fun to record. … [And] I remember before we started recording it, Mick and I talked a long time about what we were hoping for with this album. And we were determined that it would be everything that the previous album fell short on.”

As for what his favorite song on 4 is, Gramm revealed, “Definitely ‘Juke Box Hero.’ And ‘Urgent’ I like too. … There’s a lot of good songs on there, [including] ‘Waiting for a Girl.’”

Lou also had a humorous recollection about “Waiting for a Girl Like You” about why the song fell just short of topping the Billboard Hot 100.

“It was number two for 13 weeks,” he pointed out. “And during that time period, number one was … ‘Physical’ by Olivia Newton John.”

When “Physical” finally did drop from the top spot of the Hot 100, it was replaced by Hall & Oates’ “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do),” while “Waiting for a Girl Like You” stayed at No. 2.

Foreigner Will Celebrate 4 Reissue with Special Shows

As previously reported, in celebration of Foreigner 4 Deluxe’s release, the band will play a series of eight special concerts. Gramm will join the group’s current lineup during the run to sing a few songs at each show.

The concerts are scheduled from a December 3-4 stand in Port Chester, New York, through a December 13 performance in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Foreigner also has many other concerts on its itinerary. Visit ForeignerOnline.com for a full list of tour dates.

(Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)