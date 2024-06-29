Luke Bryan Shares Adorable Duet With Foul-Mouthed 5-Year-Old Fan at Grand Rapids Show

Swearing children are always hilarious, especially if it’s an honest mistake when belting out song lyrics.

At a recent Van Andel Arena concert in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Luke Bryan put on an incredible show for a hefty audience. And one fan got to have a special moment with the country star, although she didn’t sensor herself when singing along with him.

Bryan brought up a 5-year-old fan named Ella on stage after he noticed her sign. It read, “Luke Bryan, A selfie with me or a song with me = My kind of night.”

Bryan, who is a father to two sons himself, was more than happy to humor the young girl. After bringing him on stage, Bryan asked what her favorite song was. She said it was the hit track “But I Got A Beer In My Hand”.

Bryan and Ella began to go back and forth with the lyrics, and she proudly (and clearly) sang the verse “I ain’t got a give in my damn right, I can do this all night.”

“You’re not supposed to say ‘damn!’” Bryan laughed. “Do your parents let you say ‘damn?’”

It was a delightful and pretty adorable moment, and hopefully one that Ella will remember when she’s the appropriate age for really swearing.

What Is Luke Bryan Up To Now?

Luke Bryan is currently touring across the US and Mexico for his Mind of A Country Boy Tour. Tickets are still available for select dates.

Bryan wrapped up his judging duties on American Idol just a few weeks ago. He hasn’t revealed whether or not he will be returning to the show for the next season. In the meantime, he’ll be busy on his North American tour for a few months.

