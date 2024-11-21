Luke Bryan Stuns CMA Awards Audience With “Love You, Miss You, Mean It” Performance

Luke Bryan has been a country music mainstay since his 2007 debut I’ll Stay Me. He’s had quite the career, selling more than 75 million records worldwide. Joining American Idol in 2018 as a judge, Bryan, 48, remains a country singer first. During Wednesday’s (Nov. 20) broadcast of the 58th Annual Country Music Association Awards, the “Play It Again” hitmaker took a break from his hosting duties to deliver a flawless performance of “Love You, Miss You, Mean It.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Luke Bryan Takes the Stage at the CMA Awards

In September 2024, Luke Bryan dropped his eighth studio album, Mind of a Country Boy. His first since 2020’s Born Here Live Here Die Here, Bryan promoted the album with the singles “Country On,” “But I Got a Beer in My Hand,” and “Love You, Miss You, Mean It.”

[RELATED: Here’s Every Song That Will Be Performed at the 2024 CMA Awards: Full Performer List]

The latter is a sweet story about a couple who went their separate ways after high school. Eventually, they find their way back to one another—much like Bryan and his wife Caroline. The five-time Entertainer of the Year has said his own marriage inspired him to record the song.

“The first time I heard the song I felt like so many people would relate to it because we’ve all said that phrase ‘Love You, Miss You, Mean It,’” Bryan said.

He wasn’t wrong. The sentimental ballad peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. And Bryan gave an incredible performance of “Love You, Miss You, Mean It” during Wednesday’s awards.

A Full-Circle Moment

For Luke Bryan, the CMA Awards are more than an opportunity to receive recognition for his hard work and talent. Growing up in Leesburg, Georgia, the two-time Entertainer of the Year would gather in his living room every year to watch country music’s biggest night unfold.

“We watch the CMAs every year and so the fact that I get to host it is pretty special,” Bryan told On the Red Carpet.

That doesn’t mean he doesn’t have any opinions about making it more special. During a recent interview with Taste of Country, Bryan said he thinks that the Vocalist of the Year category should allow for musical groups.

“When you look at a Ronnie Dunn and a Randy Owen, some of the great singers of our time that never had the chance to win Male Vocalist,” said the country star.

Featured image by ExclusiveAccess.Net/Shutterstock