Luke Combs Achieves Historic 13th Consecutive No. 1 Single with “Doin’ This”

Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs is continuing his hot streak on the charts with his 2021 single “Doin’ This.” The song has become his 13th consecutive No.1 on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts.

On the track, the North Carolina native paints a picture of what his life would be like if he wasn’t playing sold-out shows and topping the charts with every new release.

What he envisions is life in a small town trying to make rent with a dead-end job, and playing local shows with his buddies singing the same damn songs he is now.

The accompanying video for the track features Combs’ good friend and fellow artist Adam Church. Prior to Combs being signed to his major label record deal, the pair played together for years. Watch the video below.

Combs commented on the historic achievement saying: “That’s INSANE! Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this every step along the way. Wouldn’t be possible without you. Love y’all!”

Today is the 5 year Anniversary of “Hurricane” going #1. I get to celebrate with my 13th in a row with “Doin’ This”. That’s INSANE! Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this every step along the way. Wouldn’t be possible without you. Love y’all! — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) May 15, 2022

In celebration of “Doin’ This,” BMI has announced it will host a special sold-out Parking Lot Party concert this summer. The concert will take place on June 8 in Nashville featuring a performance by Combs as well as his co-writers.

“Doin’ This” is a featured single from Combs’ highly anticipated new album Growin’ Up. The LP will arrive on June 24 via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville. You can pre-order the album, HERE.

“I’ve been working on this album on and off for two and a half years now,” Combs shares about the forthcoming album. “It was sort of a crazy process through what COVID brought, and what that meant for our touring life last year. It made me have to put a pause on this album for a second, but I’m just really stoked that it’s finally coming out.”

Combs has a busy touring schedule for the rest of the year including his Middle of Somewhere fall tour as well as upcoming sold-out shows at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High and Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

See the full list of dates below.

LUKE COMBS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES



May 21—Denver, CO—Empower Field at Mile High* (SOLD OUT)

May 29—Napa Valley, CA—BottleRock

June 4—Seattle, WA—Lumen Field*

July 7—Cavendish, PEI—Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 8—Quebec City, QC—Festival D’Ete International De Quebec

July 9—Ottawa, ON—RBC Bluesfest

July 23—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest

July 30—Atlanta, GA—Mercedes-Benz Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

September 2—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater‡ (SOLD OUT)

September 3—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater‡ (SOLD OUT)

September 16—Green Bay, WI—Resch Center+ (SOLD OUT)

September 17—Green Bay, WI—Resch Center+ (SOLD OUT)

September 22—Lake Tahoe, NV—Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys+ (SOLD OUT)

September 23—Lake Tahoe, NV—Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys+ (SOLD OUT)

September 30—Albany, NY—MVP Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

October 1—Albany, NY—MVP Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

October 14—Charleston, SC—North Charleston Coliseum^ (SOLD OUT)

October 15—Charleston, SC—North Charleston Coliseum^ (SOLD OUT)

October 21—Louisville, KY—KFC Yum! Center^ (SOLD OUT)

October 22—Louisville, KY—KFC Yum! Center^ (SOLD OUT)

October 28—Omaha, NE—CHI Health Center^ (SOLD OUT)

October 29—Omaha, NE—CHI Health Center^ (SOLD OUT)

November 4—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Arena^ (SOLD OUT)

November 5—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Arena^ (SOLD OUT)

November 12—Quebec City, QC—Videotron Centre# (SOLD OUT)

November 14—Toronto, ON—Scotiabank Arena# (SOLD OUT)

November 15—Toronto, ON—Scotiabank Arena# (SOLD OUT)

November 17—Ottawa, ON—Canadian Tire Centre# (SOLD OUT)

November 18—Montreal, QC—Centre Bell# (SOLD OUT)

November 21—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens# (SOLD OUT)

November 22—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens# (SOLD OUT)

December 9—Oklahoma City, OK—Paycom Center% (SOLD OUT)

December 10—Oklahoma City, OK—Paycom Center% (SOLD OUT)



*with special guests Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade

‡with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Morgan Wade

+with special guests Jordan Davis and Morgan Wade

^with special guests Jordan Davis and Lainey Wilson

#with special guests Riley Green and Chayce Wilson

%with special guest Jordan Davis and more to be announced

Photo by Jeremy Cowart / Sony Music Nashville