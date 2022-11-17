Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood Join Circle Network to Support Toys for Tots

Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Dustin Lynch and Lauren Alaina team with Circle Network to use the power of music to help children in need this holiday season.

From November 21 through Christmas Day (Dec. 25), Circle Network will raise awareness for Toys For Tots, a nonprofit adopted by the Marine Corps in 1948 to gift new, unwrapped toys to children in need. Circle Network will air three special episodes of Opry Live in partnership with Toys For Tots.

Performances by Combs, Underwood, Rucker, Lynch and Alaina will be featured as each artist encourages viewers to donate to Toys For Tots. The episodes will air over the course of three consecutive Saturdays: November 26 and December 3 and 10.

“The holiday season is all about giving back and spreading joy,” Circle Network’s General Manager, Drew Reifenberger said in a statement. “Teaming up with some of country music’s biggest stars to help drive home the Toys For Tots mission is the perfect partnership for us at Circle.”

The series kicks off on November 26 with a special honoring Marty Stuart’s 30th anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Underwood, Combs and Alaina perform on the Opry’s USO Holiday Special airing on December 3. Craig Morgan, The War & Treaty, Josh Turner and Jessie James Decker also will be featured in the special. The final episode on December 10 culminates with Ashley McBryde’s induction into the Grand Ole Opry. Terri Clark will also perform that night while English singer-songwriter Joss Stone makes her debut. In between performances, viewers will get to see the artists prepare their donation gifts.

The broadcasts will air at 9 p.m. ET and include a QR code viewers can scan onscreen to donate live or they can do so online via the Opry’s donation page. George Strait, the late Charlie Daniels and Billy Ray Cyrus are among the other country artists who’ve supported Toys For Tots over the years.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images