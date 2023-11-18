Lainey Wilson, Scotty McCreery Among Performers on Circle Network’s Toys For Tots Series

Reba McEntire, Lainey Wilson, and Scotty McCreery are among a group of country artists paying it forward this holiday season. Throughout November and December, the Circle Network will air five Grand Ole Opry episodes in honor of Toys for Tots, a program run by United States Marine Corps Reserve to give toys and gifts to disadvantaged children in America.

The series kicks off on Saturday (November 18) with a live episode of Jon Pardi‘s induction into the Grand Ole Opry, in addition to his set where he’ll perform songs off his new Christmas album, Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi. “I moved to Nashville chasing a dream at 22 years old, and now I’m here. I love you guys, and I love country music. Thank you, everybody,” Pardi said when he was invited to join the Opry by Alan Jackson. “This is an amazing night. I’ll never forget it.”

On November 25, Wilson, Lauren Alaina, and Charlie Worsham perform, followed by a Judds tribute show on December 2 featuring an all-star lineup of Wynonna Judd, Trisha Yearwood, Wilson, Ashley McBryde, Jamey Johnson, Ella Langley, The Isaacs, Shelly Fairchild, and Emily West.

An all-female lineup of McEntire, McBryde, and Carly Pearce takes over the December 9 episode before the series concludes on December 16 with McCreery and encore performances by Pardi and Alaina. The special series is in an effort to inspire viewers to donate to Toys for Tots during the holiday season. Fans can scan a QR code onscreen to donate during the broadcast.

In addition, Circle Network is partnering with Nashville-based organization Song House wherein the the songwriters are tasked with writing five original songs about the spirit of giving and must incorporate three words chosen by Toys For Tots. Fans will be able to vote for their favorite song via social media and the winning song will be announced on December 1.

Ian Munsick, Chase Rice, and hit songwriter Dean Dillon will also perform during the Toys For Tots series. The Opry shows air live on Circle Network at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday nights.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images