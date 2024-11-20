4 of My Favorite Sierra Ferrell Collabs (And Why You Need To Hear Them)

Sierra Ferrell is set to join Post Malone and Jelly Roll on next year’s Big Ass Stadium Tour. And this motley crew of genre-bending misfits is destined to delight sold-out crowds. All three artists rose to fame shirking labels and welcoming cooperation. Here are four of my favorite Sierra Ferrell collaborations.

1. “Holly Roller,” Zach Bryan featuring Sierra Ferrell

Like Sierra Ferrell, Zach Bryan stumbled into country music almost by accident. So it made all the sense in the world when they teamed up for “Holy Roller.” Even the most unholy of rollers will find God in their lilting harmonies and rich lyrical imagery.

2. “Someone Like You” with Lukas Nelson and The Travelin’ McCourys

Back in May, Ferrell teamed up with country royalty Lukas Nelson at DelFest for a surprise cover of Adele’s timeless 2011 hit “Someone Like You.”

It was so popular that the pair recorded a studio version with Nashville bluegrass outfit The Travelin’ McCourys.

3. “Ready Or Not” With Shakey Graves

Shakey Graves is the stage name of Alejandro Rose-Garcia. The 37-year-old Texan received that moniker after a stranger—reportedly high on LSD at a music festival—uttered the nonsensical phrase, “Spooky wagons.” The origin story alone makes him a match made in musical heaven for Ferrell. And they proved it on “Ready Or Not,” off Graves’ fourth studio album Movie of the Week. Like anything involving Sierra Ferrell and Shakey Graves, it packs a gut punch—a whimsical, joyful gut punch.

4. “On the Road Again” with Lukas Nelson

Willie Nelson had to miss a string of dates during this summer’s Outlaw Music Festival per doctor’s orders. Fortunately, the 91-year-old legend has a son who can sing just like him. Lukas Nelson filled in for his father during Willie’s illness.

During one stop in Virginia Beach, Sierra Ferrell joined Lukas onstage for several songs, including the time-honored Willie classic “On the Road Again.”

Ferrell posted a video of this collaboration on TikTok, and one particular comment best sums it up. “i’ve died and gone to musical heaven,” they wrote.

Featured image by Kyle Stevens/Shutterstock