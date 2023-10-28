5 Live Performances That Spotlight Luke Combs’ Star Power

If you’ve ever experienced one of Luke Combs‘ live performances, it’s easy to understand why he’s become such a force within modern country music. Since his single “Hurricane” became an organic hit on streaming platforms in 2016, the Georgia native’s career has skyrocketed. But if you only knew Combs by his rich, husky voice, you probably wouldn’t be able to spot him in a small-town crowd.

Although the singer/songwriter keeps a casual and laid-back demeanor, his artistry demands the attention of any room once he walks onstage. To reiterate the raw talent and star power Luke Combs radiates during his live shows, we’ve curated a list of must-see performances that are sure to capture your attention.

1. “One More Last Chance,” performed with Vince Gill at CMA Fest 2023

In June 2023, Combs surprised fans during his headlining performance at CMA Fest in downtown Nashville by welcoming a special guest. Award-winning singer/songwriter Vince Gill took the stage for a rendition of his 1993 hit, “One More Last Chance.” It takes a seasoned and thoughtful artist to find a perfect balance when performing alongside a fellow hitmaker. Combs shines during his turns on lead vocals and allows Gill enough space to take the spotlight during their high-energy collaboration.

2. “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” performed on Saturday Night Live

There are few settings as unforgiving and unpredictable for artists as live television. There’s no possibility for second chances or overdubs, which can be a nerve-racking environment for even the most established artists. When Luke Combs took the stage for an appearance on Saturday Night Live in 2020, he didn’t hold back. His punchy rendition of “Beer Never Broke My Heart” showcases the vigor and raw power of his vocal performances.

3. “Life Goes On,” performed with Ed Sheeran at the 2023 ACM Awards

Combs showed his artistic versatility during this genre-bending collaboration during the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards. He joined pop singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran for a captivating rendition of “Life Goes On,” offering one of the live highlights of the ceremony. Combs again proved his ability to practice restraint while finding the perfect vocal blend by contributing stellar harmonies.

4. “Joe,” performed live at the Grand Ole Opry

In 2022, Combs stripped things down for a powerful performance of his song “Joe” at the Grand Ole Opry. With just his voice and acoustic guitar in hand, Combs’ subtle instrumentation was the perfect backdrop to his descriptive lyrical narratives. That moment on the Opry stage again showed the singer/songwriter’s ability to captivate listeners without added frills.

5. “Brand New Man,” performed with Brooks & Dunn for CMT: Crossroads

Over the years, Combs has often recorded covers of classic country music hits to share on his social media pages. In 2019, the hitmaker faced a full-circle moment during his collaborative performance with Brooks & Dunn for an episode of CMT: Crossroads. This fiery and fun take on the 90s country favorite “Brand New Man” finds Combs fully embracing his love of the genre and the artists who paved the way for his rise to stardom.

