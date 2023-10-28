Ann Wilson Hints at Big News for Heart Fans, Says They Have a Reason to ‘Feel Optimistic’

It’s a great time to be a fan of Heart. Over the years, the Wilson sisters have had their issues. However, it seemed that Ann and Nancy Wilson mended fences in 2019 for the Love Alive Tour. More recently, Nancy joined Ann on stage during her October 10 concert in Santa Rosa, California. Ann says there’s more to look forward to.

On Monday, October 23, Ann appeared on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk. While there, she discussed her band Tripsitter, and their most recent release. Additionally, she shared some vague but exciting news about the future of Heart.

Trunk asked Wilson about her upcoming tour plans. She said that she’ll do “one more leg this year, in December,” with Tripsitter. Then, she added, “I’m not at liberty to discuss further plans at this time.”

Trunk asked if those plans she couldn’t discuss involved Heart. “I can say that Heart fans have a reason to feel optimistic,” she replied. She added that she couldn’t go into more detail for “legal reasons” at this time. She was able to clarify that she and Nancy remain on good terms.

Additionally, Wilson said that another Heart record is possible. “If the songs are there, we decide whether they’re right for Heart or right for Tripsitter. The songs dictate where they go,” she explained. However, those hypothetical songs don’t exist at the moment. As a result, it was impossible for her to say what would come next.

The day after appearing on Trunk’s show, Wilson had big news for Heart fans. The band has booked its first show since 2019. They will play Seattle’s Pledge Climate Arena in Seattle this New Year’s Eve.

Earlier this year, Nancy revealed that she and Ann were working on new music. “I’ve got a bunch of new ideas for songs. I’ve also been writing new music with Ann, too,” she said. “It’s a real creative time. I think being on tour right now when I get home, I’m gonna really dig into the other projects, including finishing some new material with Ann … And I’ve got a new studio in my house, so I can’t wait to sort of run tape on stuff,” she added.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images