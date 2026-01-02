Luke Combs Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Cryptic Update

2026 marks a full decade since Luke Combs dropped his first single, “Hurricane” and kicked off a career as one of the most decorated country music artists in modern history. And the two-time Entertainer of the Year is still barreling full steam ahead. Fresh off his 19th No. 1 Country Airplay hit “Back in the Saddle,” Combs, 35, is gearing up for the March 21st launch of his international My Kinda Saturday Night tour. With the calendar freshly flipped to 2026, the “Fast Car” crooner’s fans already have something else to look forward after a mysterious countdown appeared on his official website.

Typing in “www.lukecombs.com” brings you to a page ticking off the minutes until Jan. 7 at noon Eastern. With the six-time CMA Award winner dropping hints about a new album over the past few months, the message seems clear. This will mark Combs’ first full-length album since 2024’s Fathers & Sons.

Luke Combs Has Been Letting The Fans Decide

Country music fans began holding their breath for news of Luke Combs’ album since the Grammy nominee revealed during a July appearance on Katie & Company that it was well underway. “I’ve probably got one recording session left on it, but I’ve already recorded, I don’t know, over 30 songs, I would think,” he said.

Then, in August, fans noticed unverified Instagram and TikTok accounts popping up under the handle @lcombs77, sharing a trove of unreleased demos from the singer. Turns out, this was Combs’ way of giving fans a say in which songs they heard on his upcoming record.

Seriously considering “Crowd Sourcing” my next record. Like just put up a bunch of demos and worktapes to see what y’all like best. — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) August 5, 2025

In October, the country star released the three-song EP The Prequel, a foreshadowing to what Combs has hinted may be his finest work yet.

“I’ve been spending the last couple of weeks working on what my next record looks like and as it begins to take shape I can honestly say I’ve never felt better about one at this stage,” he wrote in March. “It’s early on but I really do think it could wind up being the best record I’ve ever made.”

Features image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images