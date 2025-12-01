Luke Combs Sets Release Date for an Emotional New Track Destined To Become a Wedding Day Staple

Luke Combs is ready to make all the girl dads emotional. In an Instagram post, the country singer revealed that he will release his latest single, “Giving Her Away,” on Friday, Dec. 5.

The song is sure to be a new favorite for wedding days far and wide. On the track, Combs sings from the perspective of a groom who’s about to marry the love of his life. The song is written as a letter to the bride’s father, and full of promises the groom is making.

Combs has been teasing the song on Instagram as of late, even sharing videos of himself singing the tune. From the snippets he’s released, it’s clear that the track will be an emotional one.

“And for the rest of my days / I’ll do my best to fill your shoes / Only she could’ve got us both in suits / Only she could’ve got us out our boots,” Combs sang in one clip.

At another point, Combs sang, “Man, you brought your baby / I brought a ring and I’m giving her my name / And you’re giving her away.“

Luke Combs’ Big Year Ahead

The track is likely to appear on Combs’ forthcoming album. Combs previously said that he will release that LP in early 2026.

That’s around the same time Combs will kick off his next run of shows, the My Kinda Saturday Night Tour. Combs will play the first show of the run in Las Vegas on March 21. He’ll play dates across the U.S., Canada, and Europe, before wrapping up the run in London on Aug. 1.

Amid all of his success, Combs recently told Lakes Media Network how he says “very grounded” in his daily life.

“Ninety-nine percent of my guys have been with me for nine years now. I’m just around the same people,” he said. “My assistant’s my best friend from high school.”

Combs’ family—he’s married to Nicole, with whom he shares two kids and has one on the way—also helps to keep him down to earth.

“I just hang out at home with my kids and my wife. They don’t treat me any different than anybody else,” he said. “I go to the grocery store and cook dinner every night, and then I go to work. I just can’t really be any different. It would just be weird to me to be any different.”

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage