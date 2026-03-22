Luke Combs Kicks off ‘My Kinda Saturday Night’ Tour by Shattering Attendance Record at Allegiant Stadium

After nearly a decade of nonstop success in country music, Luke Combs took it easy in 2025, focusing on wife Nicole and their two sons. (They welcomed their third, Chet Wiley Combs, in early February.) Now, the “Fast Car” crooner is back with his first album since 2024’s Fathers & Sons, as well as a brand-new tour. Clearly, the two-time Entertainer of the Year is ready to return to “all gas, no brakes”—and he’s off to a great start after setting a new attendance record at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

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Launching his highly-anticipated My Kinda Saturday Night on Saturday night (March 21), Luke Combs drew a crowd of 70,921 people to his opening night performance.

Per the Las Vegas Review-Journal, this tops the venue’s previous record of 70,482 for the Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford boxing bout in September 2025.

This number also marks the largest indoor crowd at any concert or event in Nevada history. For context, more people packed Allegiant Stadium to see Combs perform than for any Raiders home game, Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024 (61,629), and either night of WrestleMania last year. (Allegiant Stadium can hold up to 72,000 people for special events, with a standard capacity of 65,000.)

Luke Combs Just Released His New Album

A day before Luke Combs kicked off his latest headlining tour, he dropped his sixth LP, The Way I Am. The Grammy nominee had a hand in writing all but three of the album’s 22 tracks, including “Back in the Saddle” and “My Kinda Saturday Night.”

[RELATED: Luke Combs Balances Stadium-Sized Confidence With Quiet Doubt on New Album, ‘The Way I Am’]

The record follows 2024’s Fathers & Sons, which Combs has called “an inherently selfish project.”

I’m kind of at the height of my career and I’m like, ‘Let’s make this acoustic record about being a dad,’” he told the New York Times. “And everyone’s like, ‘[expletive]’.”

Now, though? He’s back to chasing those radio hits. More than that, however, the 36-year-old country star hopes this album reflects a newfound confidence.

“I’m so OK with the way that I am now,” Combs said during an appearance on On Purpose with Jay Shetty. “Honestly, at risk of sounding ironic, it’s like I, at 35, I obviously don’t have life all the way figured out. But I’m as comfortable, if not more comfortable in my skin than I’ve ever been.”

Featured image by Ryan Bakerink/WireImage