Luke Combs to Open Third Category 10 Location—Find Out Where

Luke Combs is bringing his bar to Orlando, Florida. The country singer recently announced that the third location of his Category 10 bar is heading to the Sunshine State.

Videos by American Songwriter

“The forecast is in… Category 10 is coming to Orlando. Set to open in late 2027, Category 10 Orlando will sit right in heart of Orlando Universal’s CityWalk,” Combs revealed on Instagram. “Get ready for live music, free line dancing, Carolina-style eats and more! You won’t want to miss this.”

In a press release, Combs spoke about opening up another outpost. The flagship Nashville location debuted in 2024, while the second spot in Las Vegas will open this fall.

“I have a line in my song ‘1, 2 Many,’ ‘There’s no stopping me once I get goin’.’ Well, I guess you can say the same about Cat 10 now,” Combs said. “I know Orlando is a worldwide destination spot, so I’m super pumped and humbled that we’re getting to open a location there.”

“My wife is from Florida, so we’re both super excited about this,” he added. “I am glad to be bringing our brand of first-class service and awesome tunes to the Sunshine State.”

The new location 33,000 square-foot, three-story Orlando location will include experiential areas influenced by Combs’ music and passions.

“Country music is reaching more people nationally and internationally than ever before, driven in large part by superstars like Luke Combs,” Colin Reed, Executive Chairman of OEG parent company Ryman Hospitality Properties, said. “With Orlando welcoming millions of visitors from around the globe each year, expanding the Category 10 footprint into this world-class entertainment destination allows us to introduce visitors to an authentic country music experience inspired by Luke’s Carolina roots.”

Luke Combs’ New Music

The news comes amid growing excitement for Combs’ next album, The Way I Am, which is due out March 20.

Combs recently told Today‘s Willie Geist that the 20-track album is full of “fastballs to just kind of be like, ‘I still got it.’”

In the interview, Combs reflected on his musical success, stating, “When it came to my career… I was always a glass half full guy.”

“The no wasn’t no, it was not yet. It was always just striving to be better,” he said. “It can happen, man. I’m proof positive that it can happen. The goal is not the destination. It’s the journey, dude. Getting there is the fun part. So just enjoy it, man.”

Photo by Frank Micelotta/The Walt Disney Company via Getty Images



When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.



