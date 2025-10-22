Luke Combs to Open Second Location of His Category 10 Bar in Las Vegas

Luke Combs is bringing some country flair to Sin City! The country star took to Instagram on Oct. 22 to announce that he’s opening a second location of his bar, Category 10, in Las Vegas. The news comes less than one year after the Nashville outpost opened its doors.

Videos by American Songwriter

We’re bringing the storm to the Strip! @officialcategory10 Las Vegas opens Fall 2026 – on The Strip at The Flamingo,” Combs wrote. “Get ready for a 3-story bar, restaurant & live music venue inspired by ‘Hurricane.’ Live music. Line dancing. Fan-first mindset. You won’t wanna miss this!”

In a statement to Las Vegas Weekly, Combs expanded on his excitement about the forthcoming venture, which he’s partnered with Opry Entertainment Group to undertake.

“I am stoked about having a second Category 10 location in Las Vegas,” he said. “2026 was already going to be an awesome year, but this takes it to the next level. I can’t wait for Bootleggers to have their own place to party on the Strip.”

Luke Combs’ Big Year Ahead

According to the outlet, Category 10 is already under construction at the Flamingo. The 34,000 square foot, three-story space will include the Hurricane Hall, the Beautiful Crazy Women’s Lounge, an outdoor space called the Still, and the Eye Rooftop with views of the Strip, the outlet reported.

In a statement to the outlet, Dan Walsh, senior vice president and general manager of the Flamingo, celebrated the latest addition to the resort.

“With exciting new experiences like the Go Pool, Pinky’s by Vanderpump, Gordon Ramsay Burger and Havana 1957, we’ve brought a whole new level of energy to our iconic resort,” he said. “Category 10 elevates that energy even further, bringing one of the biggest names in music to the Flamingo and offering live performances with great food and cocktails at the best location on The Strip.”

Category 10’s Vegas arrival isn’t the only thing Combs has on tap for 2026. In addition to opening the new location of his bar, Combs will set off on his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour in 2026. Set to kick off in Las Vegas on March 21, the tour will make its way across eight countries before it wraps on Aug. 1 in London.

Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images