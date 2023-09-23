Luke Grimes Reveals Fall Show Dates

Just ahead of his forthcoming eight-song EP, Pain Pills Or Pews, due out October 20, actor Luke Grimes is gearing up to hit the road for a few dates this fall. The 8-date limited-engagement run kicks off on November 9 in Columbus, Ohio, making stops in Philadelphia, Dallas, and Austin before coming to a close on December 16 in Boston.

In addition to the tour, Grimes released the song “Burn,” written by Grimes, Randy Montana, and Josh Thompson, featured on the upcoming album.

“‘Burn’ came from a simple classic rock style melody and the idea of running headfirst into a heartbreak, almost asking for it,” said Grimes in a statement. “The song always had a bit of Tom Petty vibe as he’s always been a big influence for me. Getting in the room with Randy Montana and Josh Thompson showed me what seasoned songwriters can do with a simple idea; I love how this track turned out.”

Tickets are on sale now e at www.lukegrimesmusic.com.

Upcoming Show Dates:

11/9 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall 11/10 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts 11/30 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue 12/1 Rosemont, IL Joe’s Live 12/7 Dallas, TX The Factory in Deep Ellum 12/9 Austin, TX Emo’s 12/15 Washington, DC 9:30 Club 12/16 Boston, MA The Roadrunner

