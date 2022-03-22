LeAnn Rimes Announces the story… so far Tour

LeAnn Rimes has announced that she will be hitting the road for her upcoming the story…so far tour, in support of her upcoming album god’s work and her 25th anniversary.

The 14-date trek kicks off on May 13 in Mashantucket, Connecticut, making stops in Fort Worth, Oklahoma City, Cincinnati, and Indianapolis before wrapping in San Francisco on July 24. (See tour dates below)

“the story.. so far will tell the story of Rimes’ impressive career over the past 25 years and will give a glimpse into her new music,” the release states. “Throughout this past year, the singer-songwriter has been celebrating her monumentous 25th anniversary as a recording artist, commemorating the release of her debut album Blue, which made an ever-lasting impact on the music industry.”

LeAnn will feature music from her forthcoming album, god’s work, expected later this year, as well as her greatest hits throughout the tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25th at 10 am local time at the link HERE.

LeAnn Rimes the story…so far tour Dates:

Additional dates to be announced

Friday, May 13th – Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Casino – The Fox Theater

Saturday, May 14th – Waterloo, NY – Del Lago Resort & Casino – The Vine

Thursday, May 19th – Fort Smith, AR – TempleLive

Friday, May 20th – Fort Worth, TX – Will Rogers Auditorium *tickets already on sale

Saturday, May 21st – Oklahoma City, OK – Scissortail Park

Wednesday, May 25th – Milwaukee, WI – Potawatomi Casino – Northern Lights Theater *tickets already on sale

Thursday, May 26th – Milwaukee, WI – Potawatomi Casino – Northern Lights Theater *tickets already on sale

Thursday, June 23rd – Orange Park, FL – Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts

Friday, June 24th – St. Petersburg, FL – Mahaffey Theater

Friday, July 8th – Cincinnati, OH – Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati Ballroom

Saturday, July 9th – Charles Town, WV – Hollywood Casino Event Center

Friday, July 15th – Indianapolis, IN – Rock the Ruins at the Vogue Outdoors

Saturday, July 16th – New Buffalo, MI – Four Winds Casino Resort – Silver Creek Event Center

Sunday, July 24th – San Francisco, CA – TBA

Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images