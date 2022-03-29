Halestorm Returns to Stage For Summer 2022 Tour

Rock band Halestorm, founded by siblings Lzzy and Arejay Hale, will be hitting the road this summer. The band announced summer tour dates as they crisscross the U.S.

The 16-date trek will kick off on July 8 in Detroit, Michigan, making stops in Indianapolis, Boston, Baltimore, Phoenix, and Oklahoma, before wrapping on August 12 in Portsmouth, Virginia.

Joining the Grammy-winning rock band will be an all-female special guests lineup, including The Pretty Reckless, The Warning, and Lilith Czar on select dates.

In addition, Halestorm will release their fifth studio album, Back From The Dead, on May 6. The band recently released the second single from the album, “The Steeple.” “It is a journey of navigating mental health, debauchery, survival, redemption, rediscovery, and still maintaining faith in humanity,” Hale said of the album.

Pre-save Back From The Dead HERE.

Tickets for the tour go on sale starting Friday, April 1st at 10 AM local at Ticketmaster.com.

TOUR DATES:

Fri Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sun Jul 10 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Tue Jul 12 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Wed Jul 13 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Jul 15 – Cadott, WI – RockFest (festival date)

Sun Jul 17 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion+

Tue Jul 19 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

Wed Jul 20 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Fri Jul 22 – Harrington, DE – DE State Fair (festival date)

Sat Jul 23 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Mon Jul 25 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion+

Wed Jul 27 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Thu Jul 28 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center+

Sat Jul 30 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 02 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thu Aug 04 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Fri Aug 05 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Sun Aug 07 – Grand Junction, CO – Los Colonias Amphitheater*

Tue Aug 09 – Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheatre*

Wed Aug 10 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Fri Aug 12 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion+

*Not A Live Nation Date

+Check local listings for lineup.

Photo by Jimmy Fontaine.