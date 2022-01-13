Hanson Announce Red Green Blue World Tour for 2022 and New Album

Rock-pop group Hanson is set to hit the road this summer. The trio has announced North American and European dates for their Red Green Blue World Tour in 2022.

The 79-date trek kicks off on June 8 in Helsinki, Finland, making stops in Stockholm, Milan, Amsterdam, and London. The North American leg of the tour will follow on July 12 in Houston, making its way through Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Boston, and New York, before heading to Latin America in September.

In addition, the brothers will be celebrating their 30th anniversary of performing together and will release a new album comprised of the band’s three solo-led projects. RED GREEN BLUE (Taylor’s Red, Isaac’s Green, and Zac’s Blue) will be released via 3CG Records on May 20.

“Going into our 30th year as a band we felt like it was imperative we continue to tell our story like only we can, and telling stories in ways that will continue to challenge us to grow and give people new reasons to listen. Red Green Blue is about sharing what has made us a band that has been able to weather so many storms,” said Isaac Hanson.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on January 20 at 10 am (local time) via Hanson.net.

2022 RED GREEN BLUE WORLD TOUR DATES:



EUROPE:

JUNE

8 – Helsinki FINLAND – House of Culture

10 – Stockholm SWEDEN – Berns

12 – Oslo NORWAY – Vulkan Arena

13 – Goteborg SWEDEN – Pustervik

14 – Kolding DENMARK – Godset

16 – Hamburg GERMANY – Mojo

17 – Koln GERMANY – Gloria

18 – Munich GERMANY – Strom

20 – Milan ITALY – Magazzini Generali

22 – Paris FRANCE – La Cigale

23 – Brussels BELGIUM – AB

24 – Amsterdam NETHERLANDS – Melkweg

26 – Nottingham UK – Rock City

28 – Glasgow UK – SWG3 Galvanisers

29 – Manchester UK – O2 Ritz

30 – London UK – Roundhouse



JULY

2 – Bristol UK – O2 Academy

3 – Leeds UK – University – Stylus



NORTH AMERICA

JULY

12 – Houston TX – House of Blues

14 – New Orleans LA – The Joy Theater

15 – Nashville TN – Ryman Auditorium

16 – Atlanta GA – The Eastern

17 – St Petersburg FL – Jannus Live

19 – Birmingham AL – Alabama Theater

20 – Raleigh NC – The Ritz

22 – Richmond VA – The National

23 – Silver Spring MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

24 – Philadelphia PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

26 – Pittsburgh PA – Palace Theatre

28 – Albany NY – Empire Live

29 – Boston MA – House of Blues

30 – Hampton Beach NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

31 – New York NY – The Beacon Theatre



AUGUST

2 – Montreal QC – Corona Theatre

3 – Toronto ON – Danforth Music Hall

5 – Elizabeth IN – Ceasers Event Center

6 – Cleveland OH – Agora Theatre

7 – Detroit MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

9 – Grand Rapids MI – 20 Monroe Live

10 – Indianapolis IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

12 – St Louis MO – The Pageant

13 – Chicago IL – Aragon Ballroom

14 – Madison WI – The Sylvee

16 – Springfield MO – Gillioz Theatre

18 – Council Bluffs IA – Stir Cove at Harrah’s

19 – Minneapolis MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

20 – Fargo ND – Fargo Brewing Company Outdoors

21 – Winnipeg, MB – Park Theater

23 – Calgary AB – The Palace Theatre

24 – Edmonton AB – Midway

26 – Vancouver BC – The Vogue Theatre

27 – Seattle WA – The Moore

28 – Portland OR – Crystal Ballroom

30 – San Francisco CA – The Fillmore

31 – Anaheim CA – House of Blues



SEPTEMBER

2 – Los Angeles CA – Ace Theatre

3 – San Diego CA – Humphrey’s Concerts By The Bay

4 – Phoenix AZ – The Van Buren

6 – Las Vegas NV – Brooklyn Bowl

7 – Salt Lake City UT – The Depot

9 – Denver CO – Paramount Theatre

10 – Kansas City MO – Uptown Theatre

11 – Wichita KS – Cotillion Ballroom

13 – Austin TX – Emo’s

14 – Dallas TX – House of Blues



LATIN AMERICA

SEPTEMBER

25 – Mexico City MEXICO – BlackBerry

27 – Guadalajara MEXICO – Teatro Diana

28 – Leon MEXICO – Foro de Lago

29 – Queretaro MEXICO – Teatro Metropolitan



OCTOBER

1 – Monterrey MEXICO – Pabellon M

4 – Santiago CHILE – Teatro Coliseo

6 – Buenos Aires ARGENTINA – Teatro Gran Rivadavia

8 – Montevideo URUGUAY – La Trastienda

11 – Porto Alegre BRAZIL – Teatro Bourbon Country

12 – Curitiba BRAZIL – Live Curitiba14 – Ribeirão Preto BRAZIL – Arena Eurobike

15 – Sao Paulo BRAZIL – Espaco Das Americas

16 – Uberlandia BRAZIL – Arena Sabiazinho

19 – Brasilia BRAZIL – Centro de Convencoes Ulyess Guimaraes

21 – Rio de Janeiro BRAZIL – Qualistage