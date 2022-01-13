Hanson Announce Red Green Blue World Tour for 2022 and New Album

Rock-pop group Hanson is set to hit the road this summer. The trio has announced North American and European dates for their Red Green Blue World Tour in 2022.
The 79-date trek kicks off on June 8 in Helsinki, Finland, making stops in Stockholm, Milan, Amsterdam, and London. The North American leg of the tour will follow on July 12 in Houston, making its way through Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Boston, and New York, before heading to Latin America in September.
In addition, the brothers will be celebrating their 30th anniversary of performing together and will release a new album comprised of the band’s three solo-led projects. RED GREEN BLUE (Taylor’s Red, Isaac’s Green, and Zac’s Blue) will be released via 3CG Records on May 20.
“Going into our 30th year as a band we felt like it was imperative we continue to tell our story like only we can, and telling stories in ways that will continue to challenge us to grow and give people new reasons to listen. Red Green Blue is about sharing what has made us a band that has been able to weather so many storms,” said Isaac Hanson.
Tickets for the tour go on sale on January 20 at 10 am (local time) via Hanson.net.
2022 RED GREEN BLUE WORLD TOUR DATES:
EUROPE:
JUNE
8 – Helsinki FINLAND – House of Culture
10 – Stockholm SWEDEN – Berns
12 – Oslo NORWAY – Vulkan Arena
13 – Goteborg SWEDEN – Pustervik
14 – Kolding DENMARK – Godset
16 – Hamburg GERMANY – Mojo
17 – Koln GERMANY – Gloria
18 – Munich GERMANY – Strom
20 – Milan ITALY – Magazzini Generali
22 – Paris FRANCE – La Cigale
23 – Brussels BELGIUM – AB
24 – Amsterdam NETHERLANDS – Melkweg
26 – Nottingham UK – Rock City
28 – Glasgow UK – SWG3 Galvanisers
29 – Manchester UK – O2 Ritz
30 – London UK – Roundhouse
JULY
2 – Bristol UK – O2 Academy
3 – Leeds UK – University – Stylus
NORTH AMERICA
JULY
12 – Houston TX – House of Blues
14 – New Orleans LA – The Joy Theater
15 – Nashville TN – Ryman Auditorium
16 – Atlanta GA – The Eastern
17 – St Petersburg FL – Jannus Live
19 – Birmingham AL – Alabama Theater
20 – Raleigh NC – The Ritz
22 – Richmond VA – The National
23 – Silver Spring MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
24 – Philadelphia PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
26 – Pittsburgh PA – Palace Theatre
28 – Albany NY – Empire Live
29 – Boston MA – House of Blues
30 – Hampton Beach NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
31 – New York NY – The Beacon Theatre
AUGUST
2 – Montreal QC – Corona Theatre
3 – Toronto ON – Danforth Music Hall
5 – Elizabeth IN – Ceasers Event Center
6 – Cleveland OH – Agora Theatre
7 – Detroit MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
9 – Grand Rapids MI – 20 Monroe Live
10 – Indianapolis IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
12 – St Louis MO – The Pageant
13 – Chicago IL – Aragon Ballroom
14 – Madison WI – The Sylvee
16 – Springfield MO – Gillioz Theatre
18 – Council Bluffs IA – Stir Cove at Harrah’s
19 – Minneapolis MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis
20 – Fargo ND – Fargo Brewing Company Outdoors
21 – Winnipeg, MB – Park Theater
23 – Calgary AB – The Palace Theatre
24 – Edmonton AB – Midway
26 – Vancouver BC – The Vogue Theatre
27 – Seattle WA – The Moore
28 – Portland OR – Crystal Ballroom
30 – San Francisco CA – The Fillmore
31 – Anaheim CA – House of Blues
SEPTEMBER
2 – Los Angeles CA – Ace Theatre
3 – San Diego CA – Humphrey’s Concerts By The Bay
4 – Phoenix AZ – The Van Buren
6 – Las Vegas NV – Brooklyn Bowl
7 – Salt Lake City UT – The Depot
9 – Denver CO – Paramount Theatre
10 – Kansas City MO – Uptown Theatre
11 – Wichita KS – Cotillion Ballroom
13 – Austin TX – Emo’s
14 – Dallas TX – House of Blues
LATIN AMERICA
SEPTEMBER
25 – Mexico City MEXICO – BlackBerry
27 – Guadalajara MEXICO – Teatro Diana
28 – Leon MEXICO – Foro de Lago
29 – Queretaro MEXICO – Teatro Metropolitan
OCTOBER
1 – Monterrey MEXICO – Pabellon M
4 – Santiago CHILE – Teatro Coliseo
6 – Buenos Aires ARGENTINA – Teatro Gran Rivadavia
8 – Montevideo URUGUAY – La Trastienda
11 – Porto Alegre BRAZIL – Teatro Bourbon Country
12 – Curitiba BRAZIL – Live Curitiba14 – Ribeirão Preto BRAZIL – Arena Eurobike
15 – Sao Paulo BRAZIL – Espaco Das Americas
16 – Uberlandia BRAZIL – Arena Sabiazinho
19 – Brasilia BRAZIL – Centro de Convencoes Ulyess Guimaraes
21 – Rio de Janeiro BRAZIL – Qualistage