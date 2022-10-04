Macklemore Talks Bringing Back the Seattle SuperSonics on ESPN: “I’m In Meetings”

Macklemore is always promoting Seattle. Truly, he loves his hometown.

Whether he’s purchasing a stake in the local hockey team, The Kraken, or talking about the Emerald City in his popular songs, like “Chant,” the rapper loves Seattle.

To wit, the famed rapper went on the ESPN basketball-focused television show, NBA Today, to talk about his efforts to bring back the Seattle SuperSonics to the city.

The team, which last played a game in Seattle over 15 years ago, is rumored more and more to make a return to the city. And on Monday night (October 3), Seattle’s renovated Climate Pledge Arena played host to an NBA preseason game between the Pacific Northwest’s Portland Trailblazers and the Steve Balmer-owned Los Angeles Clippers.

Talking about all things Seattle basketball on ESPN, Macklemore said, “I’m super excited, I think that it’s a great opportunity for our city to show the love that we have for the NBA. Obviously, it’s been 14 years since we’ve had a team and we mourn the Sonics daily. But it’s a great opportunity for the community to come together, the basketball community to come together to show the rest of the world that we are ready for a team and that we’re excited.”

He added, “You know, I think that Adam [Silver, commissioner of the NBA] that we are absolutely ready, that Climate Pledge is Teed up for a team… Adam is on board. It’s a matter of time. I think within the next two-three years we will have a team here in the city. So, I think Adam is with us. I think the world is ready. I think the rest of the league is ready, the players want it. We have a historic city in terms of basketball. It’s a shame that we don’t have a professional team and Adam’s on board.”

See the full video clip below.