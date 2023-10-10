Madi Diaz Lays Her Heart Bare In “Same Risk,” Details New Album ‘Weird Faith’

Insightful singer/songwriter Madi Diaz is offering a preview of her upcoming fifth studio album. “Same Risk,” released today (October 10), examines the possible consequences of diving into love headfirst.

The stunningly honest and vulnerable track is the lead single from Weird Faith, Diaz’s new LP, due out February 9 via ANTI-. Through 12 new tracks, the established musician and songsmith highlights the complicated emotions that emerge during the first moments of a burgeoning relationship.

“This record is about the beginning of love, and saying every feeling out loud, when I feel it, for better or worse because I can’t help it,” Diaz shared in a statement.

Produced by Sam Cohen and Konrad Snyder, Weird Faith also includes “Don’t Do Me Good,” a collaboration with Kacey Musgraves. The album serves as a follow-up to her captivating 2021 record History of a Feeling, which led the 37-year-old talent to join Harry Styles as support for his record-breaking world tour.

Later this month, Diaz will serve as support for My Morning Jacket‘s U.S. fall tour. That trek will take her to a range of cities, including New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, and New Orleans, through the end of October. You can find a complete list of upcoming tour dates and additional ticketing information at Madi Diaz’s official website.

Watch the cinematic music video for “Same Risk,” co-directed by Diaz and Elizabeth Olmstead, below:

Weird Faith Track List

1. “Same Risk”

2. “Everything Almost”

3. “Girlfriend”

4. “Hurting You”

5. “Get to Know Me”

6. “God Person”

7. “Kiss the Wall”

8. “Don’t Do Me Good” (featuring Kacey Musgraves)

9. “For Months Now”

10. “KFM”

11. “Weird Faith”

12. “Obsessive Thoughts”

