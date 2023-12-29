4 Genre-Bending Kacey Musgraves Collaborations That Captivated Us In 2023

As we look back on all the great music that arrived in 2023, it’s hard to ignore the treasure trove of collaborations delivered by one particularly unpredictable singer/songwriter. Kacey Musgraves helped tide over eager fans awaiting a follow-up to her 2021 album star-crossed by teaming up with some of the year’s most talked-about artists.

While we await details of the Texas native’s highly-anticipated sixth album, let’s revisit the musical gems she blessed us with over the past 12 months. Here are four stellar Kacey Musgraves collaborations that won the hearts of listeners in 2023.

1. “She Calls Me Back”

Breakout singer/songwriter Noah Kahan was the true king of collaborations in 2023. Throughout the year, he offered some top-tier artists free rein on reimagining tracks from his hit 2022 LP Stick Season. Kacey Musgraves followed in Post Malone and Lizzy McAlpine’s footsteps, adding her magic touch to Kahan’s “She Calls Me Back.” The pair’s laid-back and bittersweet duet feels natural and effortlessly cool as they each bring their own perspective on past love.

2. “Don’t Do Me Good”

This stunning cut from Madi Diaz‘s 2024 album Weird Faith spotlights the longtime pals’ immense creative talents. “Don’t Do Me Good” is a painfully honest look at how a toxic relationship can keep pulling you back in. An emotional and all-too-relatable tale, Diaz and Musgraves expertly evoke the complicated feelings that emerge when trying to break the cycle.

3. “Can’t Help Falling In Love”

Kacey Musgraves teamed up with influential producer Mark Ronson for a new take on this romantic ballad, which dropped in March. Their fresh take on “Can’t Help Falling In Love” was recorded for the deluxe edition soundtrack of Elvis, the hit film directed by Baz Luhrmann. Ronson infuses his trademark, retro-inspired pop sound into the track, which sounds like a sister song to Musgraves’ Golden Hour cut “High Horse.”

4. “I Remember Everything”

In August, country artist Zach Bryan made waves with the release of his self-titled fourth album. The acclaimed project featured an array of special guests, including Sierra Ferrell, The War & Treaty, as well as Kacey Musgraves, who served as co-writer on their reflective collab. “I Remember Everything” became a massive hit, debuting at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs, Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, and Hot 100 charts.

