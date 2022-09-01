Taylor Swift Reveals Three Album Covers for Upcoming ‘Midnights’

After the surprise reveal of her upcoming album Midnights, during an acceptance speech at the VMAs on Aug. 28, Taylor Swift teased three different pieces of cover artwork for the new album, out Oct. 21.

Showing the three special edition vinyl covers of Midnights on her social media accounts, Swift shared the triage of cover art with the caption “‘Midnights,’ the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.”

In her post, Swift jumped in front of the camera, lip-syncing to audio with the words I want to show you what I do and holding up the three vinyl records while blurring out the track list. The albums come in three colors—blood moon, jade green, and mahogany—with each featuring a different photo of Swift.

“August may have slipped away but September brings three new special edition covers,” read Swift’s caption. “Pre-order ‘Midnights’ collectible cd versions and unique color vinyl versions now.”

The special edition albums are only for the next seven days, as a pre-sale in both vinyl and CD formats. Swift also revealed her permanent cover on Aug. 28.

In her album announcement, Swift also shared a photo of herself bent over in a chair in a dark room with a message about what fans can expect from the new album.

“We lie awake in love and fear, in turmoil and in tears,” wrote Swift. “We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t—right this minute—about to make some fateful life-altering mistake. This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face.”

Swift added, “For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching—hoping that just maybe when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”