Julia Garner Cast as Madonna in Forthcoming Biopic

Ozark and Inventing Anna actress Julia Garner has been offered the role of Madonna in the forthcoming Universal Pictures biopic of the pop icon.

Written by Donna Langley and produced by Amy Pascal, and directed by Madonna, based on a script by Diablo Cody, the film will follow the early days of the artist and her evolution as the queen of pop.

Though the production timeline and cast are unknown, casting involved vigorous boot camp-style tests in dancing and singing. Of the film, Madonna said she hoped to “convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world.” She added, “The focus of this film will always be music.”

Prior to Garner—currently filming the Paramount thriller Apartment 7A—being offered the role, several other actors were contenders to play Madonna, including Euphoria star Alexa Demie, Odessa Young, and Florence Pugh, as well as Bebe Rexha and Sky Ferreira, who had their names floated around.

“Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive,” said Madonna. “There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Acura