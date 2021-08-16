Madonna Moves Entire 40-Year Catalog to Warner Group

Madonna and Warner Group revealed a career-spanning global partnership that includes the entirety of her nearly 40-year catalog of music.

The deal, which was executed by Madonna, her longtime manager, Guy Oseary, and her team of business partners, will bring her 17 albums (Sire/Maverick/Warner), including her 1983 debut Madonna, along with albums Like a Virgin, True Blue, Like a Prayer, and Ray of Light, and her three most recent studio albums, MDNA, Rebel Heart, and Madame X, in addition to all of her singles, soundtrack recordings, live albums, and compilations to the Warner catalog in 2025.

“Since the very beginning, Warner Music Group has helped bring my music and vision to all my fans around the world with the utmost care and consideration,” said Madonna in a statement. “They have been amazing partners, and I am delighted to be embarking on this next chapter with them to celebrate my catalogue from the last 40 years.”

Oseary added, “Over the past 30 years, I’ve been fortunate enough to meet and spend time with many of Madonna’s incredible fans, and this new partnership will bring to fruition what so many of them have been patiently waiting for: a celebration of her groundbreaking catalogue.”

Warner will also manage all of Madonna’s songwriting, including “Like A Prayer,” “Vogue,” “Into the Groove,” “La Isla Bonita,” “Live to Tell,” “True Blue,” “Open Your Heart,” “Who’s That Girl,” “Express Yourself,” “Lucky Star,” “Take A Bow,” and more.

In addition to her partnership with Warner, Madonna is also releasing her documentary MADAME X on Oct. 8. Exclusive to Paramount+, MADAME X will be available to stream or view on MTV, and features live performances blended into a storyline of Madonna trekking around the world as a “secret agent” and shape-shifting through her many identities.

Next year will also mark the 40th anniversary of Madonna’s recording debut with the release of her first single “Everybody.” The deal with Warner, led by Kevin Gore, President, Global Catalog, will also include the launch of a multi-year series of reissues, and deluxe editions of Madonna’s albums, which she will personally curate.

Throughout her career, Madonna has sold more than 300 million records globally, won seven Grammy Awards, 24 ASCAP Pop Music Awards, and more accolades, including her 2008 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.



“We’re honored to be forming a dynamic new partnership with an incomparable superstar whose influence on our musical and artistic landscape is immense and immutable.”

“Madonna has changed the course of pop and dance music while taking live performance to new heights of drama and invention,” said Max Lousada, CEO, Recorded Music, Warner Music Group. At the same time, she uses her fame to amplify some of the most important social issues and movements of our time. Constantly and fearlessly challenging convention, her four decades of music are not only an extraordinary body of work but a playbook for creative and cultural evolution.”

Revealing all the news on Aug. 16, which also marks the pop icon’s 63rd birthday, Madonna also shared her birthday wish, which was for friends and supporters to adopt one of the 50 beds at the Mercy James Centre hospital in Malawi that assists children in recuperating after surgery and other medical procedures.