Madonna Says She’s Directing Her Own Biopic So “Mysogonistic Men” Can’t

With a new biopic in the works, one that follows the early days of Madonna and her evolution as the queen of pop, the superstar discussed her decision to helm her own biopic during a new interview with Variety.

Two years ago, social media caught wind that Madge would co-write, alongside Diablo Cody, and direct the still-untitled movie. Now the Material Girl is giving fans a few key insights into what they can expect from the impending biopic.

“I have a very long script that is really hard for me to make shorter. I’ve been whittling away at it, but it’s like hacking off my limbs,” Madonna told the outlet. “I’ve had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film. It was also a preemptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men. So I put my foot in the door and said, ‘No one’s going to tell my story but me.'”

Ozark star Julia Garner was reportedly offered the titular role from Madonna earlier this month, following a lengthy audition process. This isn’t Madonna’s first bout in directing—she previously helmed Filth and Wisdom in 2008 and W.E. in 2011.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer—a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” Madonna said of the biopic in a statement in 2020.

“The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me? It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

(Photo: Courtesy of Warner Music Group/High Rise PR)