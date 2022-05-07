Madonna Releases Career-Spanning Compilation, Celebrating 40 Years of Dance Hits

Madonna made history by topping the Dance Club Songs chart for the 50th time, making her the first recording artist to have 50 No. 1 hits on any single Billboard chart. To celebrate the milestone, Madonna is releasing two new collections spanning her 20-year career in music: Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, and Finally Enough Love, with released remixes of “You Can Dance Remix Edit” of “Into The Groove.”

Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones is collection curated by Madonna of her favorite tracks and remixes of her 50 dance hits, while Finally Enough Love is a smaller 16-track version. This marks the first of many album releases for Madonna following her partnership with Warner Music Group in 2021, which will work on a series of extensive catalog releases from throughout her career.

Available digitally, and in three CD and six LP versions, Finally Enough Love includes 220 minutes of remixes, from from 1983 hit “Holiday” through “I Don’t Search I Find” from 2019, by DJs and producers, including the late Avicii, Shep Pettibone, William Orbit, Honey Dijon, Above & Beyond, Eddie Amador, Benny Benassi, Victor Calderone, Felix da Housecat, Sander Kleinenberg, David Morales, Offer Nissim, Pet Shop Boys, Stuart Price, Mac Quayle, Peter Rauhofer, Ralphi Rosario, Sasha, Bob Sinclar, Thunderpuss, Junior Vasquez, Richard “Humpty” Vission, and Tracy Young.

Each remix, including “Me Against The Music,” featuring Britney Spears, “4 Minutes” with Justin Timberlake and Timbaland, and “Bitch I’m Madonna,” featuring Nicki Minaj, was remastered by Mike Dean, who produced Madonna’s most recent albums, Rebel Heart in 2015 and Madame X in 2019.

Finally Enough Love, the abridged version, is also available to stream on June 24 with CD and LP versions available on Aug. 19.

The collection also complements Madonna’s first remix collection You Can Dance, released in 1987 and pays homage to the 40th anniversary of her first single “Everybody.” Finally Enough Love will also feature the first-ever release of the “Alternate Single Remix” of “Keep It Together,” the “Offer Nissim Promo Mix” of “Living For Love,” and more.

Working directly on the compilations, Madonna chose three edits from You Can Dance, including “Into The Groove”, “Everybody” and “Physical Attraction,” reflecting the underground club vibes that inspired her earlier recordings during her Sire Records days.



